Exclusive: MasterPiece Arms 22BA Bolt-Action Rifle Is Precision Redefined

By Dave Workman

The .22-caliber rimfire cartridge has long been known to be good for precision shooting, and now MasterPiece Arms takes the reputation a notch or two higher with a rifle that can be changed from .22 Long Rifle to .22 WMR or .17 HMR with the simple swap of a barrel.

For pinpoint shooting, this rifle is right at the top of the heap considering its many features.

This is a modernistic bolt-action precision instrument, featuring a Spencer/MPA barrel made from 416R stainless steel in threaded or non-threated versions. It features button rifling and is hand-lapped. MasterPiece offers this barrel in lengths ranging from 16 to 24 inches, depending upon the customer’s request and requirements. It’s straight end-to-end, measuring 0.920-inch. The bore on each barrel is inspected with a video bore scope. It may be one of the most inspected smallbore rifles on the planet, including a Sheffield air gage inspection.

The heart of this rifle may be the CZ455 action with a YoDave upgraded trigger featuring an MPA trigger shoe. It’s factory set at 1–3 pounds, depending upon customer preference.

It also features a 10-round polymer magazine with a DIP floorplate.

The rifle is built on an MPA CZ455 chassis and a youth model is available. The chassis is constructed from 6061 aluminum and boasts a V-bedding system with clearance for glass bedding around the action and barrel. It weighs just 3.2 pounds. The MPA buttstock sports an adjustable cheek riser, and the length-of-pull is also adjustable from 13.5 to 14.75 inches.

The rifle also features a built-in bubble level, a thumb notch and enhanced vertical grip with wraparound texturing

MasterPiece offers this precision rifle with a Cerakote finish. The rifle comes with a DIP25MOA Picatinny scope base and a Plano basic rifle case.

This package has an MSRP of $1599.00, with custom Cerakote coloring for an additional $135. Available color options are black, Burnt Bronze, Flat Dark Earth, Gunmetal, Marine Red, NRA Blue, Sniper Green and Tungsten.

The good news is MasterPiece Arms makes a lot of other models, chambered in a variety of calibers including .308 Winchester, .300 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua and 6.5 Creedmoor.

For more info: www.gunsmagazine.com/company/masterpiece-arms