Exclusive: MasterPiece Arms .224BA A Bolt-Action Treat

By Dave Workman

Chambered for the sizzling .224 Valkyrie cartridge, a flat-shooting powerhouse capable of long distance performance, the MasterPiece Arms (MPA) .224BA rifle is the kind of tool today’s varmint and predator hunters should find pleasing.

Featuring a Curtis Custom Axiom bolt action and Spencer/MPA hand-lapped barrel, this modern design rifle is built on the MPA BA chassis. The 24-inch barrel is threaded and comes with a thread protector. It’s made from 416RQ stainless steel and it features button rifling cut on a 1:7-inch twist. It’s hand-lapped and before this rifle leaves the factory, the bore is inspected with a bore scope.

MPA delivers this rifle with a 10-round AICS-type magazine, and it also features a vertical grip. The Trigger Tech trigger is set for a very light letoff to the customer’s preference (1–3 pounds).

The one-piece bolt on this rifle is hand-lapped and it features spiral fluting. The lugs are ground to .0001-inch, according to MPA specs.

Guaranteed to deliver 0.5-inch MOA accuracy, the .224BA is no lightweight. The chassis has a built-in bubble level and is made from 6061 aluminum. It boasts a V-bedding system and the MPA buttstock has an adjustable cheek riser and is also adjustable for length of pull from 13.75 to 14.75 inches. It’s got a Picatinny rail.

The rifle weighs 12.5 pounds, making this a very stable shooting platform for the kind of long-range performance for which it was designed. It has a Cerakote finish and custom colors are available at an additional charge. The price is listed at $2,850.

The whole package comes in a Plano rifle case.

Federal offers four loads in .224 Valkyrie, one featuring a 90-grain Sierra MatchKing bullet for long range competition, a second topped by a 60-grain Nosler Ballistic Tip Varmint bullet for varmints and predators and the third with a 100-grain soft point projectile in the Fusion line ideal for larger game. The fourth choice is marketed under the American Eagle brand; a 75-grain TMJ bullet for target shooting.

The .224 Valkyrie is one of the “short-fat” cartridges designed for use in an AR platform rifle, but in the MPA bolt-action it just might deliver its best performance. Suffice to say any coyote on the receiving end of this cartridge is toast, and it most assuredly will work on antelope, especially with the heavier 100-grain SP.

My guess is this cartridge is going to give the 6.5 Creedmoor a real run for its money, not only in terms of accuracy and downrange performance, but also in the recoil department. Some folks are already bragging the .224 Valkyrie up as having much less felt recoil, comparable to the .223 Remington, which in a rifle this heavy wouldn’t have much recoil at all.

For more info: www.gunsmagazine.com/company/masterpiece-arms, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/federal-premium-ammunition