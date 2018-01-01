Exclusive: MagPump’s Slick New Magazine Loader For 9mm

By Dave Workman

Old guys like me are often rumored to burn through a lot of ammunition just to maintain an edge, and younger high-volume handgunners just love to keep up.

The thing always plaguing guys — young or old — is having to reload magazines. It cuts down on range time and it can be pretty rough on thumbs. Now there’s a remedy, and it showed up at the annual Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show a couple of months ago.

Enter the MagPump 9mm Luger magazine loader, available in two models that ought to keep any shooter busy. There are videos available online, featuring big name shooters Doug Koenig and Kyle Lamb, offering visual proof this is one of the more clever accessories to come along in a while. These devices are made entirely in the USA, which is also a plus.

The standard model is built from a lightweight but tough polymer, so it won’t be a pain in the neck to take along to the range. The other model is the ELITE, which is machined from a billet of 6061-T6 aluminum. Based on what I know about 6061-T6, my guess is the ELITE model will be cranking out cartridges long after my arms get tired.

The ELITE model wears a black anodized finish with laser engraving.

This little manual machine is versatile. It can handle a wide range of double-stack 9mm magazines for handgun models from SIG SAUER (P320, P224, P226, P228, P229, P250, SP2022, SP2340, SP2009) and GLOCK (17, 17L, 18, 19, 26, 34), plus the Smith & Wesson M&P, Springfield XD, CZ USA P10 and the Ruger SR9, SR9c and 9E.

MagPump also builds a bigger loader for .223/AR-type Mil-Spec rifle magazines or AK47-type magazines.

These things work by simply pressing a handle on the side. The loader sorts the ammunition so it feeds properly from a large top hopper. They are very simple to operate, which is a plus for those of us who do not enjoy life’s little complications, especially when they cut into our range time!

According to MagPump, it is possible to load 30 rounds in less than 30 seconds out of the 9mm models, and 90 rounds in less than 90 seconds with the rifle model, the Commercial 1080.

The new MagPump 9mm Luger model holds 50 rounds in the hopper, and it comes with six different magazine retainers that adapt to the various magazine brands. They feature built-in safeties to prevent damage to the cartridges during the loading process, according to MagPump literature.

The standard MagPump 9mm loader has an MSRP of $149.99.

(Images from videos and MagPump, LLC)