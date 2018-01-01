Exclusive: Latest In The Mossberg 590 Shockwave Series: The Nightstick

By Dave Workman

When Mossberg introduced the Model 590 Shockwave pump-action model in 12-gauge a couple of years ago, it got plenty of attention from people looking for, well, something different in a firearm that could have all kinds of applications — from home defense to a piece of emergency survival equipment in bear country.

Here was a non-NFA firearm that raised some eyebrows, caused some chin-stroking or maybe even head scratching, but it also captured public imagination.

It’s been offered with black synthetic furniture in a basic black package, but now comes a Talo Distributors exclusive version with handsome wood grip and “corncob” forend with a leather strap that, I’ve got to admit, is eye catching.

When I wrote about the premiere model after it first appeared, I mentioned in some ways it reminded me of the thinking behind the old Handi-gun popular early in the last century as a grouse and small game getter. It was a single-shot break-action smoothbore with an exposed hammer that looked nothing like the current Mossberg product, but the concept of having a “handy gun” back in the days before Congress got too stupid by half with regulations was useful for someone who might pot their dinner just grabbed me.

So said, Mossberg has taken a concept and turned it into a modern repeater that is “Non-NFA.” What’s that mean? The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives classifies the Shockwave platform as a “Non-NFA firearm,” meaning it does not require a tax stamp for transfers. It’s a “firearm” under provisions of the 1968 Gun Control Act, but it is not a long gun, so buyers must be age 21 or older.

In a disclaimer, however, Mossberg notes in some states the Shockwave may be considered a “short-barreled shotgun” or even an “assault weapon.” As a result, in those states it would be illegal to own one of these firearms. Check state laws and consult with local authorities.

The Nightstick is chambered for 12-gauge, 3″ Magnums. It’s got a 14″ heavy-walled matte black receiver and barrel with a cylinder bore choke. It has a brass bead front sight, twin action bars, anti-jam elevator, positive steel-to-steel lockup and an overall length of 26.37″. The matching matte black tubular magazine holds five rounds, and with one in the chamber, this becomes a defensive tool easily applied to law enforcement or private security, home or business defense and emergency survival in the wilds.

And there’s the nicely finished wood bird’s head grip and forend with the leather strap. It weights just over 5 lbs., and comes with an MSRP of $539.

But it’s not the only new variation from Mossberg for 2019. The Model 590 Shock ‘N’ Saw is also a 12-gauge pump-action model with the same standard specs as other models in this series, and some interesting variations. It’s got the Shockwave Raptor grip, an aluminum M-LOK forend Chainsaw Grip attachment in black synthetic and a breacher muzzle at the end of the 14″ barrel. Weighing approximately 6 lbs., it has an MSRP of $560.

Then there’s the Shockwave SPX model with a black anodized receiver, aluminum side saddle that holds seven spare rounds in polymer shell holders, the Raptor grip and cob forend with strap, breacher muzzle, heat shield over the barrel and weight of about 5.75 lbs. It also has an MSRP of $560.

For more info: https://www.mossberg.com; O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Ph: (203) 230-5000.