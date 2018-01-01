Exclusive: Here’s A Keeper: FN 509 Semi-Auto In 9mm

By Dave Workman

When the National Rifle Association (NRA) met earlier this month for its annual meeting in Dallas, the timing for FN could not have been better. Days before, FN America announced the FN 509 semi-auto pistol had just earned the NRA Golden Bullseye Award.

Oh, yeah, FN had an exhibit at the convention, and the 509 definitely got the attention of handgunners in the crowd.

Chambered for the potent 9mm, the FN 509 is a double-action striker-fired self-loader with a 4″ barrel, steel slide and textured synthetic frame, which boasts a front accessory rail ahead of the trigger guard. It features ambidextrous controls; interchangeable, textured backstraps so the pistol can be tailored to fit different-sized hands and high profile three-dot luminescent sights dovetailed front and rear. The backstraps include one flat and one curved.

Law enforcement models come with night sights.

This pistol hits the scale at 26.9 oz. empty and — depending upon local regulations — comes with either 10- or 17-round magazines.

There’s also a loaded chamber indicator on the slide below the external extractor, and the slide features cocking serrations fore and aft. It offers a 5.79″ sight radius.

FN designed the cold hammer-forged stainless steel barrel with a recessed target crown. It is cut with a 1:10″ right-hand twist. They polish the feed ramp and chamber for smooth operation.

When the company announced the Golden Bullseye Award, FN America CEO Mike Cherpes noted more than a million rounds had been fired over the course of the pistol’s development. The pistol is now in service with several law enforcement agencies.

To earn the Golden Bullseye Award, the FN 509 “had to perform reliably during testing, meeting or exceeding the reviewer’s expectations, while possessing an innovative design and superior function that provides readily perceived value to the customer,” according to a news release.

The FN 509 has a black finish and overall length of 7.4″. It comes with a soft padded case and two magazines.

Best of all, the FN 598 is an affordable pistol for serious defensive work, at home, in the business or on the street. With an MSRP of $649, this is a pistol that should fit in with most budgets.

For more info, https://gunsmagazine.com/company/fn-america/

FN America

Ph: (703) 288-3500