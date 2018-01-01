Exclusive: DeadPoint Solves Problem Of Bulky Tactical Lights

By Dave Workman

Having never cared for “tactical” flashlights attached to handguns because they can be bulky and require special holsters and they might just throw the pistol out of balance, when I had a look at how DeadPoint solves this problem, at least for owners of three Gen 4 Glock models, it was intriguing.

Lots of people own Glock pistols and swear by them. They’re the choice for many in law enforcement and private security, and they are widely used by armed private citizens. The Gen 4 Glock Models 19, 23 and 32 are popular choices, and now there’s a solution to the light problem that doesn’t add any bulk to any of these pistols.

The DeadPoint patented weapon light is rather clever. Dare I say ingenious? The light is housed in a stainless steel replacement recoil spring guide rod and is capable of 90 lumen illumination. And the On/Off switch is definitely something you’ll wish you had thought of first, because it is a replacement takedown lever that is inserted into the Glock’s frame after the factory takedown lever is removed.

Naturally, someone will want to know how well this thing stacks up under recoil. With a steel housing surrounded by a Wolff Recoil Spring, this remarkable little unit should stand up to normal use quite well.

The DeadPoint features an LED light and is powered by a small 9v battery. The on/off control is ambidextrous, and the installation of this entire unit should take less than five minutes and it doesn’t require a gunsmith.

DeadPoint produced a very instructive step-by-step video detailing the entire process. After clearing the pistol (remove the magazine, open the side to make sure the chamber is clear), strip the handgun down to its basic components, the barrel/slide assembly and the frame.

Remove the takedown lever from the frame by pressing down on the lever spring, and replace it with the DeadPoint takedown lever. This must be installed with the dimples facing down and the little white oval facing the end of the lower.

Then move the lever side-to-side to make sure that it functions.

Next, remove the factory guide rod and replace it with the DeadPoint guide rod, with the angled edge facing up. Once it is positioned, reassemble the pistol according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

The take down lever is your on/off switch. Move it side-to-side to activate or de-activate the light.

Once this unit is installed, your Glock Gen 4 pistol will slip right back into the same holster because there’s nothing attached to the exterior of your sidearm.

The MSRP on this slick replacement component is $199.00.

Get details by sending an e-mail to info@nulldeadpointlights.com or check their website at deadpointlights.com. Or, give this outfit a call at (586) 799-4753.