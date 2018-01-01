Exclusive: Check Out Mossberg’s Latest Shockwave Incarnation, The 590M

By Dave Workman

Mossberg has taken another step forward in the evolution of the Shockwave pump-action firearm with the introduction of the 12-ga. 590M Shockwave, which appears to designate this version of the non-NFA model is magazine fed.

The Mossberg Shockwave has so far lived up to its name by grabbing the attention of shooters all over the landscape. It’s a compact model built on a proven platform featuring twin action bars that don’t bind, a 15″ heavy-walled cylinder choke barrel, positive steel-to-steel lockup and a top tang safety so this gun can be used by right- or left-handed shooters.

What sets this 12-ga. model apart from the original 590 Shockwave is its magazine. The 590M, according to Mossberg, accepts the world’s first double-stack 10-round shotgun magazine. There are 5-, 10-, 15- and 20-round magazines available as accessories.

Classified as a “non-NFA firearm” by the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Mossberg 590M appears to be an interesting piece of work for use in all sorts of different environments.

It has an overall length of 27.5″ and it weighs approximately 6.55 lbs. The barrel is fitted with a bead front sight, and the anodized aluminum receiver is drilled and tapped for adding accessory optics. It’s chambered for 2 ¾” shells.

The first time I saw a Shockwave was at SHOT Show more than a year ago. I fired it a few times at the “Range Day” event for gun writers and recall thinking whatever else Mossberg designed this for, it might make a handy little grouse gun on the trail or in the Northwest backcountry. It was a “new and improved” manifestation of a gun I fell in love with as a much younger man, the single-shot “Handy Gun” from the old Harrington & Richardson.

That baby was an old-timer’s grouse gun dream come true, but when the National Firearms Act came along, the .410-bore gun went out with the bath water. I saw one once so many years ago I should have forgotten it by now. The size simply screamed “practical” and while the Shockwave is a bit more robust and larger, it’s got the advantage of repeat performance.

I was impressed with the cob-style forearm featuring a nylon loop through which one slides the weak hand to work the pump. It’s got a comfortable bird’s head-style Shockwave Technologies Raptor pistol grip with a textured finish, and there are QD sling swivel studs at both ends. It’s what reminded me of a gun I’ve seen in bear country, a Mossberg 500 with an 18″ barrel and pistol grip.

The magazines for this thing appear to be tough and durable, and look like they could spend years in the Northwest or Alaska without failure. Any firearm or gun part boasting that kind of service will handle anything, trust me.

The Mossberg 590M Shockwave might be an emergency survival gun, or a take-along gun for those treks off the pavement where it fits behind the seat of a truck or SUV.

I’ve owned a Mossberg Model 500 pump for more than 30 years and it has never failed. That tells me something.

According to Mossberg, the Shockwave platform is a “firearm” under the 1968 Gun Control Act and is “not subject to the provisions of the National Firearms Act.” There may be local regulations more restrictive, so be sure to check.

MSRP is $721.

