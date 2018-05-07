Exclusive Chat With Charter Arms’ Ecker

By Dave Workman

Revolvers are as much a part of Americana as baseball, hot dogs and mom’s apple pie, and when it comes to workhorse wheelguns, those wearing the Charter Arms brand have made a fair number of people happy.

Insider Online recently had a chance to run of the newer five-shot revolvers from Charter through its paces, a version of the Bulldog chambered for the classic .45 Colt cartridge. After all, that revolver has been available for years in .44 Special or .45 ACP, so it stood to reason that the .45 Colt would make a good caliber choice.

At the helm of Charter Arms, guiding this New England-based company through all kinds of handgun developments, including an assortment of colorful models in pink or pastel, is Nick Ecker. Here’s a guy who has had the good fortune and no small amount of savvy to hang in with a reliable platform that works.

He was at the National Rifle Association convention in Dallas, where he gets a charge out of chatting one-on-one with customers. Charter doesn’t exhibit at the annual industry Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show, but he is faithful to the consumer; the end-user whose word makes good advertising.

Ecker runs a small shop, and he chuckles that when the telephone rings, “We actually answer it…We will never have ‘Press One’ or ‘Press Two.’” No multiple-choice computer-programmed recordings for this guy, just the personal touch. It has satisfied Charter customers for many years.

In 2006, he recalled, Charter “pioneered” the pink revolver, introduced at the National Association of Sporting Goods Wholesalers’ show that year. That was in early fall, and by December, Ecker said the company was “selling 250 of them a week.”

Initially, the pink finish looked more like Pepto Bismol, he admitted, but then women on the Charter staff suggested a “hot” pink, and it caught hold with female handgun buyers. Other colors followed, and they were all selections by staff. There’s a lavender model called the Lavender Lady. The Undercover Lite comes in assorted colors including red/stainless, red/black, pink/black, and greem/black, the latter dubbed the Shamrock Undercover Lite.

Another model is the Old Glory, with red, white and blue. There is also a revolver series designed for left-handed shooters that simply is a reverse of the basic design, with the cylinder swinging out to the right side of the frame. It’s called the Southpaw.

“We don’t use big committees,” Ecker said with a grin. “We are a small company.”

But small companies make big impressions. So it is with Charter Arms, and Ecker has a good handle on that.

Employees named different models, and the proverbial bottom line with this outfit is that it endeavors to appeal to the customers. The company has done a couple of videos, Ecker noted, and he has appeared in others. They can be found on the Internet.

Ecker has developed a business plan that works. For starters, he makes sure employees are treated well, and that they rotate through different jobs so everyone knows the entire process.

“We make and ship 30 different models every week,” he said proudly, adding, “People like them all.”

Among Charter’s accomplishments is the Pitbull, featuring a dual coil spring assembly that retains rimless cartridges in the cylinder. This model comes in 9mm, .40 S&W and .45 ACP.

Charter has produced whole families of .38 Special revolvers, and I know several people who have carried .44 Special Bulldogs for several years.

I cannot recall a bad experience with a Charter Arms revolver, and there have been several opportunities over the years. At the NRA exhibits, a fair number of people visiting in the Charter display indicated likewise.

What Ecker gets from exhibiting at consumer shows is simple: Feedback and ideas. This personal contact really does make a difference. And Ecker is pretty humble about it all.

“We’re not marketing geniuses,” he observed. “We just listen.”

Illinois Counties Offer Sanctuary… For Gun Owners

Illinois gun owners and supportive politicians in several rural counties have turned the tables on anti-gunners and other left-leaning ideologues by declaring their counties as “sanctuaries” for gun owners.

Richard Pearson, executive director of the Illinois State Rifle Association, told Insider Online that some 20 counties are involved in the effort. It seems to be driving some gun prohibitionists nuts. Turnabout is fair play.

Fox News recently reported about this phenomenon. Seems these rural counties have adopted “sanctuary” resolutions as a show of solidarity against the State Legislature in Springfield. Dominated by Democrats, the legislature never seems to sleep when there is a gun control measure to consider.

Dave Campbell, vice chair of the Effingham County Board, told Fox News that Sanctuary “is a buzzword, a word that really gets attention.”

“With all these sanctuary cities, we just decided to turn it around to protect our Second Amendment rights,” Campbell said.

One thing liberals don’t like is to have their words and deeds turned around on them. And the zenith of hypocrisy might have been a comment from Kathleen Willis, a Democratic Chicago-area state representative who was quoted by Fox: “I don’t think you can say, ‘I don’t agree with the law so I won’t enforce it.’”

But wait a minute; isn’t that exactly what Chicago and other so-called “sanctuary cities” are doing by refusing to cooperate with federal immigration authorities?

How Not To Pull An Armed Stick-Up

Proving once again that truth may not be stranger than fiction, but it can be just as surprising, a would-be armed robber in Gainesville, Fla., apparently didn’t have much of a career.

According to WCJB News, a man identified as Arkeem Bennett walked up to a parked car inside of which was a family that had just left a theater. He was reportedly carrying a handgun, but it was his bad luck that the intended victim behind the wheel was also armed.

Shots followed, and the suspect was hit. Bennett reported made it to his car, which was being driven by someone else. The car was found several blocks away, crashed. Bennett was on the ground, and he didn’t get up.

The suspect’s mother reportedly stated that her son “didn’t have to get shot like that.”

He didn’t have to be involved in a crime, either.

