Exclusive: Car ABDO — The Newest Innovation In Secure, Vehicle-Mounted Holsters

By Dave Workman

Some years ago, an acquaintance of mine was interested in creating a secure, quickly accessible box or holster of some kind for carrying a handgun in his car for personal protection. He has long since passed away, but other people have had similar ideas, and the recently announced Car ABDO just might be what my pal had imagined. I’ve had a look at this thing and, frankly, it’s pretty clever.

The Car ABDO is the latest product from the ABDO folks at European American Armory (EAA). ABDO, whose name is taken from the Latin verb “to conceal,” develops products such as the Smart ABDO, a personal gun safe featuring smart technology. Somebody can actually connect a Wi-Fi or cell phone network to this safe and monitor it literally from anywhere on the planet. It can be tracked, locked or unlocked by remote and provide updates on its status.

The Car ABDO takes this one step further by making it mountable in an automobile. It’s got GPS tracking capabilities, and there a key fob locking mechanism provides quick access when the key is within range, according to ABDO literature. If the key then moves away, the unit relocks. While “clever” may not adequately describe it for millennials, it sounds good to old guys like me.

Truth be told, today’s “smart phones” spook me with the kinds of things you can accomplish with them, including reading newspaper articles, and keeping track of a locked-up handgun several states away is an attention-getter.

Upon opening, an internal spring will thrust the gun up and out into the palm of your hand. I have long maintained that when you need a gun, you need it right now, and this appears to be exactly what the Car ABDO does.

Here’s the kicker: The Car ABDO can also be mounted on a boat, in an RV or even on the side of a bed or under a desk.

Built from a tough polymer, the Car ABDO features a protective shield at the opening, which acts like a garage door. It retracts in an instant once the activating button is pushed, allowing the gun inside to come up right into the hand.

Sized to fit a variety of pistols, the Car ABDO is fully portable. And thanks to the tracking capability, if the vehicle or boat in which the unit is mounted is stolen, you can locate it and call the police.

This thing really is a remarkable personal security device, and for folks who do lots of traveling, it just might be the best investment you can make if you take a firearm along on the road.

Car ABDO is set to launch soon, with an anticipated MSRP of around $350.

EAA has a line of products deserving of some attention. For more info: www.gunsmagazine.com/company/european-american-armory-corp