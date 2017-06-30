Exclusive: Bushnell’s New Engage Optics Are Top Of The Line

Dave Workman

A few years ago, I acquired a pair of Bushnell Elite 8x43mm binoculars. They delighted me to no end because I had mounted a couple of Bushnell scopes on rifles I own, including a Ruger 10/22 that is — thanks to the 1.5-4X scope — dead bang accurate enough to shoot grouse in the noggin at 25 yards. No easy feat!

Suffice to say, those binoculars have accompanied me on deer and elk hunts in a couple of states, and they’ve been exposed to the worst elements. They have come through none the worse for wear, which impressed me since some of my other gear didn’t really stack up to those challenges. Because of my experience with the Bushnell riflescopes, those binoculars have never disappointed me, and the brand is certainly reliable.

Now along comes a brand new family of optics from Bushnell, and I’m already trying to figure out how to snag a new binocular for the fall 2017 hunting season.

Enter the Engage series of binoculars and riflescopes. Bushnell says the Engage binocular is its best-in-class optic with top-of-the-line industry features. There are four models in the family, all roof prism models with BaK-4 prisms, all housed in a tough magnesium chassis. Bushnell offers the Engage binocular in 8×42, 10×42, 10×50 and 12×50; the best magnification levels, in my opinion, for hunting all kinds of big game.

These center-focus binoculars feature a locking diopter adjustment and they are tripod adaptable. They’re waterproof and fogproof, have twist-up eyecups and full multi-coated lenses and an EXO Barrier lens coating that repels water, oil and fog.

Engage riflescopes, according to Bushnell, “represent the latest evolution” in their optics. They feature a new Deploy MOA reticle with 1-inch windage and elevation hashmarks and a tool-less ZERO Reset locking turret.

There are nine different variable power options, ranging from a 2-7x36mm to a 6-24x50mm. Five models are built on 1-inch bodies and the other four have 30mm main tubes. They come with front and rear Butler Creek flip lens caps.

