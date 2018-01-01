Exclusive: Apex Tactical Specialties Offers Threaded Replacement Barrel for S&W M&P M2.0

By Dave Workman

Stainless steel Apex Grade 9mm barrel..

Apex Tactical Specialties is now offering a 9mm threaded replacement barrel for the Smith & Wesson M&P M2.0 compact pistol: The company promises it is a “true drop-in” unit.

There is really nothing new about the idea of replacing a pistol barrel. One or two of my handguns came with a couple of barrels that can be replaced at my leisure. Over the years I’ve run into several serious shooters who had their handguns re-barreled or did the work themselves, having acquired replacement barrels that were supposed to be “drop-in” but just might require a touch of work.

Apex has gone the extra mile by offering a replacement drop-in barrel that does not require any fitting. Can’t be done, eh? Guess again.

Based in Peoria, Ariz., Apex Tactical Specialties “was created to serve law enforcement personnel, competition shooters and individuals who recognize the need for defensive tools,” according to the company website.

Here’s the Apex Tactical drop-in barrel with the black Melonite finish.

The breech end of the Apex Tactical replacement barrel with the specs.

Apex unveiled its first drop-in aftermarket part back in December 2009. It was a fully machined sear.

The threaded barrel is designed for the pistol with the 4″ factory barrel. Made from stainless steel, it wears a black Melonite finish. Apex Tactical cuts this barrel with a 1:10″ rifling twist for improved accuracy, and the actual threading is ½-28. The barrel comes with a thread protector. The Melonite finish will go well with the Armornite finish on the pistol’s stainless steel slide.

The striker-fired S&W M&P 2.0 Compact is a pretty good pistol for all sorts of chores, primarily personal protection, but it might also be at home on the range. It can be used for home protection and double as a pistol useful for small business owners. It’s got a polymer frame and steel front and rear white dot sights dovetailed front and rear. It takes down easily, so swapping the barrel out should be no trouble at all.

The pistol weights 27 oz. empty and Apex Tactical’s drop-in barrel should not add anything.

According to Apex, the threaded barrel for the M2.0 is based off the patent-pending design of the Apex Grade fitted barrels.

These new barrels may be ordered direct from ApexTactical.com. The MSRP is $234.95.

