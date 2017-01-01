Exclusive: Aimpoint Has A Winner For Shotgunners

By Dave Workman

Here’s something for the smoothbore set, an optical sight designed specifically for shotguns. It’s the Aimpoint Micro S-1.

Designed to mount on the shotgun at any point along the ventilated rib, the Micro S-1 is proof big things come in small packages. This thing measures a very compact 1-11/16-inches wide (43mm) and 1-5/8-inches high (41mm). It is 2-15/32-inches long (63mm) and it hits the scale at a scant 3.53 oz.

It can easily go in the pocket of a hunting vest or jacket, likely without being noticed.

Aimpoint designers built this unit with a tough carbon fiber-reinforced rib mount so it has a low optical axis. It comes with interchangeable base plates that will accommodate most rib sizes from 6mm to 12mm, covering a lot of shotgun real estate.

So, why would a hunter really want one of these things? Let’s count the reasons.

First, for people involved in Sporting Clays, the Micro S-1 is supposed to enhance the ability to hit what you’re shooting at.

Second, the same capability transfers immediately to upland and waterfowl hunters. This should be a no-brainer for anybody who goes afield with a shotgun through much of the fall hunting season. Having hunted a lot with shotguns of all kinds over the years, I can affirm that anything improving my kill ratio is going to make me a happy camper.

Third, this is not a scope. It’s a 1X instrument with a rather bright 6 MOA red dot to help speed up shots. It operates off the power of a 3V lithium CR 2032 battery for potentially thousands of hours of use.

Grouse, chukar, pheasants, quail; I have pursued them all at one time or another. Sometimes I do okay. Other times, not so much. It’s why the Aimpoint Micro S-1 got my attention. I’m a hunter who eats what he shoots, and I have no intention of becoming a vegetarian.

It has a dozen different power levels, so you’re going to be able to use the Micro S-1 in all kinds of light conditions.

All of this is housed in a high-strength aluminum shell, so damaging the Aimpoint is unlikely under normal use — unless “normal” in your case translates to careless and abusive.

For more info: www.gunsmagazine.com/company/aimpoint-inc