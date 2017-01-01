Exclusive: Adaptive Tactical’s TK22 Takedown Stock Fits Ruger 10/22 With M4 Styling

By Dave Workman

Here’s a full-length image of the stock, which contrasts handsomely with a Ruger 10/22 with a stainless finish and bull barrel.

While I own a Ruger 10/22 that is a tack driver with a 1.5-4X Bushnell scope—I’ve shot the heads off kitchen matches at 25 yards using a sandbag rest—it’s not a Takedown model, and at the moment, that’s a pity.

I’d probably be scrambling to get my hands on the Tac-Hammer TK22 Takedown Stock from Adaptive Tactical, designed to fit the 10/22 Takedown. Made from a rugged reinforced polymer, the TK22 Takedown gives the little Ruger semi-auto M4 styling.

It features an adjustable length of pull, a comfortable pistol grip designed to fit the TacTRED monopod (purchased separately) and a removable vented recoil pad that will certainly help with the fit, but wouldn’t dampen recoil because the Ruger 10/22 in .22 Long Rifle really doesn’t deliver any recoil. It’s a rimfire, after all!

What’s more, according to Adaptive Tactical, the stock will fit standard tapered barrels and 0.920-inch bull barrels, which seem to be increasingly common on these rifles. Indeed, my guess is the Ruger 10/22 is the most tricked-out, modified semi-auto rimfire on the planet, and aftermarket products like the TK22 Takedown Stock just add to the available accessories.

Shown in pieces, the new Tac-Hammer TK22 Takedown Stock is made from tough reinforced polymer and

can be mounted by the owner of a Ruger 10/22 Takedown rifle.

This after-market stock is built to allow owner installation. It comes with a separate forend that will come off with the Takedown model’s barrel, so it would be easy to take it along in a backpack.

The stock comes with a QD sling swivel stud on the forend piece and a molded standard swivel attachment at the lower rear of the buttstock. The TK22 has molded-in grooves for a positive grip on the pistol grip and forend, and it shouldn’t add a bit of weight to the rifle.

The adjustable buttstock will make this a perfect add-on for a new, young shooter so it can grow along with the youth. It also allows smaller-framed adult shooters to have a comfortable fit on their 10/22 Takedown pretty much out of the box.

The bottom side ahead of where the trigger guard will fit shows a curved recess allowing easy access to the magazine release, and it also leaves plenty of room for the use of accessory 25-round magazines offered by Ruger or Butler Creek (I own samples of both, and they’re a hoot to use on the range or when shooting at ground squirrels or really stupid prairie dogs).

As shown in this image, the TK22 Takedown Stock can be fitted to a Ruger 10/22 Takedown with a .920-inch

bull barrel, and there is a recess on the underside to accommodate accessory magazines.

Adaptive Tactical also makes a 22 Charger Takedown model for the Ruger 22 Charger pistol.

Best part about this TK22 Takedown Stock is it’s made right here in the USA. Advanced Tactical calls Nampa, Idaho, home so one can safely conclude this accessory went through a lot of field-testing during development.

Just as I was preparing this review, Adaptive Tactical LLC announced it had partnered with Diamondback Firearms down in Cocoa, Florida, to produce OEM stocks for their 2018 rifle lineup. According to the announcement, the EX Performance Stock will be added to all of Diamondback Firearms’ “Elite Series” rifles, the DB15E and DB10E series.

For more info: www.gunsmagazine.com/company/adaptive-tactical