Exclusive: A Pure Shooting Machine

By Payton Miller

Originally, the saying “form follows function” was meant in an architectural sense. But it can apply to firearms as well, although sometimes the results can be disconcerting to shooters who are used to a certain look.

Take the chassis gun for instance, with its collapsible, adjustable stock, pistol grip, big detachable magazine and noticeable lack of wood. For walnut-and-blue bolt-action traditionalists, they may have seemed fairly shocking when they first appeared. But extreme-performance minded shooters are gravitating to these AR-inflected precision/tactical rifles in a big way.

One of the latest—the Howa Chassis Rifle—is from Legacy Sports International. Built on Howa’s highly regarded 1500 barreled action, the “skeleton” of the HCR is its CNC-machined aluminum billet chassis. Available in 20 , 24 and 26-inch standard or heavy barrel options in .223 Remington, .243 Winchester, 6.5 Creedmoor and .308 Winchester, it features a LUTH-AR MBA-3 buttstock that is adjustable for length of pull and comb heights and a Nikko Stirling Diamond Long Range 4-16x50mm scope as part of the package. And to fully exploit the potential of this setup, the scope is on an EGW 20 MOA one-piece base.

The bare-bones functionality of the rifle is deceptive—you can customize the HCR with any number of AR accessories if you’re so inclined. Since anyone interested in an item like this is may have more than passing interest in the twist rates, here they are: .223 (1:9), .243 (1:10), 6.5 Creedmoor (1:8), .308 (1:10).

Depending upon the barrel length/configuration (plus a threaded muzzle option) the prices of the HCR/scope package ranges from $1,499 to $1,725. The entire package can be had in straight ahead matte black or MultiCam. For further info contact www.legacysports.com