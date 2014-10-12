Exclusive: A Case for the Glock 38?

While the majority of police departments in the U.S. carry a Glock pistol for duty, only a handful of them chose Glock’s Model 38, a compact chambered in Glock’s namesake caliber, the .45 Glock Automatic Pistol, or .45 GAP. The cartridge is basically a shortened version of the .45 ACP — there are other differences, though — created to fit in compact-framed Glock pistols before the company came up with the ‘short frame’ design. While the caliber and even the Glocks chambered in it are less popular than others in the company’s lineup, a Glock 38 might be a decent choice for a home defense or concealed carry gun.
If you’re thinking Glock and .45, here’s what you should know about the Model 38:
Fit in Hand. The Glock 38 frame feels just like a Glock 19 or 23 frame. So, if you’ve grown accustomed to that size and want to shoot a .45, moving to the Glock 38 won’t be any different. Yep, the slide is wider on the 38 and so brings with it just a bit more heft. But not enough to matter with regard to fit in hand.
Fit in Holsters. Despite the wider slide, the Glock 38 can use some of the holsters that fit a Glock 19 or 23 including a DeSantis Speed Scabbard or even the Versacarry for a .45. It won’t fit all 19 or 23-sized holsters so make sure before you choose. As for concealed carry, it feels just like carrying a Glock 19 or 23 — a lot of gun in a compact package.
Caliber. If you like punching almost half-inch holes in targets, the .45 GAP allows you to do so. Sure, the .45 GAP lets you know that you just fired a big round, but in the Glock 38 muzzle flip is easily mastered and you’re back on target in no time.
8+1 Capacity. It’s not 15 but it’s more than five. Eight rounds on board (or nine, if you do the +1 thing) should be adequate for you for self defense, especially if you load up with ammo such as Federal Premium 230 gr. HST. At the range, firing these rounds from the Glock 38 yielded 100 percent reliability and a chorus of singing steel targets at way beyond 10 yards’ distance.
If you’re a Glock person who loves the .45 but considers the Model 36 too small, the Model 30 too chunky, and the full-sized Glock .45’s too big, then, for now, this compact-framed Model 38 might be the ticket. Plus, you can find them for around $500 new, well under the MSRP for other Glock pistols.
— Mark Kakkuri
Other than one more round capacity, there is no advantage to the G38 over a G36 with an extended 7-round mag. And .45GAP FMJ ammo is more expensive and much less available than that for .45ACP. So practice is more expensive and difficult. In fact, I have not seen any bulk practice ammo for .45GAP.
Yeah and you can always throw the empty gun at the bad guy when you can’t find/afford any ammo!
I only buy firearms chambered in 9mm, .45, .556/.223, 7.62X39, 7.62X51/.308 or 12 gauge. No .40, .357 sig, .45 gap BS. I can always find ammo for all of my firearms and it’s always the cheapest ammo available. I don’t pay a premium for exotic calibers when there are plenty classics that do the job just as well.
With the advances in modern ammunition, even the FBI is switching to 9mm and they pave the way for pistol calibers in the law enforcement field. They have done the testing to prove there is little difference between the 9mm, .40, and .45 caliber with modern ammo. Here’s the article.
I have 2 Glocks and a Sig chambered in .357Sig. I also have a Glock G30S (.45ACP) and many 1911s. These are MY favorite defensive calibers; I don’t shoot 9mm Europellets. And I’ve never had a problem getting defensive or practice ammo in .357Sig, which is AWESOME, and less “torquey” than 9mm.
Wow, so much to comment on…you don’t shoot “Europellet” but you shoot 357 Sig. Of course you know 357 Sig is a 9mm bullet, right? Also since 357 Sig is loaded heavier than 9mm please explain how it is less “torquey” than 9mm. I pretty much had to discount anything you had to say…
As for the 45 GAP, it will never be something I would be interested in. Since I shoot four different 45 ACP’s and reload for them I don’t need the confusion of trying a to sort different length brass. That’s assuming I could find ammo in any type of quantity. I’m with Joe Palumbo, 45 GAP offers me nothing.
That’s BS that it is more expensive and harder to find. It is CHEAPER and I buy it ONLINE for WAY less than .45 ACP. Perhaps if you looked online you’d find out rather than the shelf at Cabela’s…. Glock 37 & 38’s are AWESOME.
A quick trip around various ammo websites revealed that .45 GAP indeed is available and comparably priced to similar .45 ACP ammo. Yet, some .45 GAP arounds are ‘not available’ but some may be backordered. It just depends on the distributor and other factors. I don’t know how long .45 GAP is going to last as a stockable item — but maybe that’s a story for another day.
