Exclusive: .45 ACP Power in a 9mm Package? NovX Next-Gen Ammo

Sometimes a product can be more than simply the sum of its parts. In fact, true ingenuity can come from recognizing the merits of pairing revolutionary technologies in new and innovative ways. Enter NovX ammo, billed as “the most effective, lethal combination of bullet technology in more than a century.”

Currently offered in 9mm (in both +P and standard pressure loadings), the patent-pending NovX ammunition combines the intellectual properties of the respected polycarbonate/copper ARX bullet with the Shell Shock Technologies (SST) stainless steel casing and aluminum primer base. The ARX-based +P load (dubbed the “Engagement: Extreme Self-Defense” cartridge) runs an ultralight 65-grain projectile at 1,655 feet per second, delivering low recoil and impressive wound channels through the projectile’s “aero and fluid dynamics” characteristics.

The ammo offers 20-30% higher velocity than comparable loads as well as the same percentage of reduced felt recoil. It also offers reduced cartridge weight, which can add up in higher-capacity firearms. In fact, the Engagement 9mm +P generates more ft/lbs. of energy than a .45 ACP 230-grain round at 875 fps.

Also offered by NovX is the 9mm RNP CrossTrainer, developed in parallel with the Engagement round. It offers comparable velocity, bullet weight and recoil for an excellent training round to pair with your defensive round.

What makes the ammo so revolutionary is the fact that it eschews the use of brass and lead. The stainless steel cases are corrosion-resistant and self-lubricating, and the NovX’s polycarbonate/copper bullet composition behaves like frangible rounds and makes shooting at indoor ranges and on steel much easier.

To learn more, visit www.novxammo.com.

Click Here For More Exclusive Reviews