Ergo Grips Dark Earth

The 15-inch ERGO SuperLite Modular Free Float Rail System is now available in a Dark Earth color option. The 15-inch system provides a 1.8-inch outside diameter and a 1.37-inch inside diameter for a clean, sleek profile. Ventilation cutouts aid in rapid cooling and provide substantial weight reduction. M-LOK or KeyMod slots are located at 3, 6 and 9 o’clock positions with a Picatinny rail at 12 o’clock. A three-pack of M-LOK or KeyMod rail covers in black and an 18-slot ladder in black are included. The system is constructed from 6061-T6 aluminum and has a Cerakote finish.

ERGO Grips

(877) 281-3783

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/ergo-grip-falcon-industries