Elite Survival Systems has enhanced its Marathon GunPack, which is now available in a bigger size to accommodate larger-framed firearms — such as the GLOCK 19. This versatile concealment hydration belt performs the duties of a runner’s belt while providing a concealment option. It’s constructed of ballistic nylon and water-resistant neoprene. A front zippered compartment fits most smartphones and has a soft divider to protect the phone from other contents, as well as a wire routing port for earbuds.

(866) 340-2778

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/elite-survival-systems