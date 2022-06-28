Simplicity And Utility Defined

If I have not mentioned it before, I have the best job in the world. I recently tested ZOLEO’s satellite communicator, a product that allows the user to send and receive emails and texts anywhere in the world. My wife saw right through this review and called me out on it. In order to test the ZOLEO functionality, I had to go fly-fishing.

The ZOLEO messaging system consists of the ZOLEO device, a rugged satellite transceiver smaller than my smallest fly box, and an app that connects it to your cell phone. This is probably the best feature. It uses a familiar and non-technical interface: An app on your cell phone. The app does something completely different than most other satellite communication devices, and its simplicity and utility will make it indispensable to sportsmen.

By default, the ZOLEO messaging system picks the cheapest route to send a message. That is, if Wi-Fi or 5G is available, it will use this first. It resorts to SBD (Short Burst Data) only if the cell phone is “out of range.”

ZOLEO uses the Iridium satellite constellation, a system of 66 overlapping, redundant, low earth orbiting (LEO) satellites capable of worldwide coverage. Combined with the ZOLEO interface, it is a unique consumer-based SBD messaging system, and my tests demonstrated it is intuitive and seamless.

ZOLEO gives the subscriber a dedicated SMS number and email address for messaging. This has a couple advantages over other systems. First, some systems require the person with the device message the recipient before the two-way conversation over SBD systems take place. With the ZOLEO dedicated number, contacts can simply text or email the ZOLEO user.

The first time I charged my ZOLEO using the included USB cord, I left it on. Because I was monitoring battery life, I put the thing on the floor next to my bed. Big mistake. The LED, which is purposely bright enough to find and rescue a victim, was also capable of keeping me up at night. I found I could use the app to dim the LED. The app also tracks the battery status of the device, which, after 36 hours of continuous connection, still had a 60% charge.

Using Bluetooth on your cell phone in the wilderness will add from 1–4% drain on its battery. I recommend you switch to “airplane mode” when the phone is outside of reception range. This will allow the Bluetooth connection between the ZOLEO unit and the phone, without having the phone use power searching for cell towers. Using airplane mode keeps my phone going for days.