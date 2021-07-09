Last month, I reported on a federal lawsuit filed in Illinois challenging the Prairie State’s concealed carry statute that bans young adults aged 18–20 from obtaining a permit to legally carry a defensive sidearm.

The Second Amendment Foundation (SAF), Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, the Firearms Policy Coalition and three private citizens in the affected age group have filed another legal action in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota. Could this be the beginning of a wave?

Defendants are John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, plus three county sheriffs, Mille Lac County Sheriff Don Lorge, Douglas County Sheriff Troy Wolbersen and Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry, in their individual and official capacities.

The arguments put forth in their complaint are similar, if not identical, to those in the Illinois case. They are no less compelling, especially to anyone who has ever had a son or daughter heading off to a combat zone, getting married, starting a business or entering into some other commitment or contract, which reaching age 18 allows. They have, after all, reached the legal “age of majority” at 18, so they can vote in federal elections and do all kinds of other things. They just can’t buy a handgun or carry it for personal protection.