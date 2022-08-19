EXCLUSIVES: Ohio Fights Back

XS AR Armorer’s Block

Written By Roy Huntington
2022
2

Sometimes the most simple-looking tool can astound with its versatility. If you work on AR-style guns, you know how surprisingly fragile the lowers and uppers can be if not clamped correctly in a vise. The XS Armorers Block allows you to properly clamp any AR-style receiver (AR-15, AR-10, SR-25 or DPMS GII) in a bench vise for maintenance, assembly or other work. XS calls it a “one-size-fits-all solution” — and they’re right!

Made in the U.S.A. of 6061 T6 aluminum, it even comes with pins to lock into the receiver and fitment screw holes of the gun to hold things snug. If you want to brace into the magwell of AR-10 lowers, XS has a 3D printed adaptor plate available, or you can get their digital prints and print one yourself for free. At only $83, the AR Armorers Block is cheap insurance so you don’t “ruinate” your favorite guns.

MSRP: $83
XSSights.com

