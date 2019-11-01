With election one year out, candidates aren’t your friends
You’ve got to love the New York Times, because when they’re playing to their core readership, they occasionally — albeit unintentionally — provide gun owners with invaluable information.
In this case, the newspaper recently published an in-depth article about Democratic candidates for president and their positions on gun control. There was no good news. Here’s some of the bad:
• All 19 of the candidates discussed in the story “support an assault weapons ban.” They just can’t agree whether to mandate the surrender of rifles to the government or strongly suggest it, on top of requiring guns owners wish to retain to be registered.
• 13 candidates support licensing or permit requirements to buy a firearm and own a gun.
• 11 candidates support gun registration “in at least some circumstances.”
• Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants to hike the tax on firearms and ammunition. Joe Biden wants to ban all online sales of firearms and gun parts.
The story quoted Peter Ambler, executive director of the Giffords gun control group named for founder and former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. She survived an assassination attempt in a mass shooting in Tucson, Arizona some years ago.
“It’s a story about how the country is shifting. And what you see happening in the Democratic primary is a direct reflection of what’s happening in the country,” says Ambler.
Expect this sort of story to keep showing up over the next several months and pay attention to what the candidates say about gun control, even if they call it something else, such as “gun safety,” “gun reform” or “gun responsibility.”
A rose by any other name is still a thorny piece of work that can hurt you.
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/10/13/us/politics/democrats-gun-control.html
Candidates Develop Lockjaw
One paragraph in the New York Times story underscores the problem with politicians long on talk, but short on answers.
“The Times survey asked the candidates who supported mandatory buybacks how they intended to enforce them. None answered in detail. While they described penalties for noncompliance, they did not explain how, if the owner of an AR-15 kept it, officials would ever know.”
The Washington Times provided something resembling an answer to that dilemma when it looked at the apparent failure of the ban on bump stocks. According to the newspaper account, the federal government “collected fewer than 1,000 bump stocks during the run-up” to the ban’s effective date in March. By some estimates, there may have been between 280,000 and 520,000 bump stocks in private hands when the ban was published back in December.
And former Congressman Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke has repeatedly displayed a schoolboy naiveté by maintaining, “When a mandatory buyback program for assault weapons is enacted, it is the law. We expect people to follow the law here in the United States, and we know that Americans are law-abiding people.”
That guy probably believes he’s been left a fortune by some crown prince in Nigeria.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/oct/6/bump-stock-ban-failure-omen-gun-buyback-plan/
Just to make it interesting
When anti-gun-rights billionaire Michael Bloomberg started seeing former Vice President Joe Biden lose ground to Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, Bloomy began hinting at his own run.
He doesn’t want Warren, a very public critic of Wall Street, in the Oval Office.
When word spread that Bloomberg was considering a run, Second Amendment activists took to social media — and they were an unhappy lot. They know the former New York City mayor is no friend, having weaponized his vast wealth, estimated by Forbes to be in the neighborhood of $51 billion, to help bankroll gun control initiatives and elect anti-rights politicians.
If he decides to run, Bloomberg would enter the race with an unfair advantage. He hasn’t participated in any of the presidential debates, thus far, so the public hasn’t had the opportunity to see him act as foolish as some of the people who have already been on stage.
He will have learned from the mistakes of “Beto” O’Rourke, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Warren and the other candidates. He won’t threaten to take anybody’s guns. He wants to, but he won’t say so.
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/10/14/bloomberg-signals-he-would-run-for-president-if-biden-struggles-against-warren.html
Score for SIG
SIG SAUER was smiling big recently when the Newington, N.H. Police Department adopted the P320 pistol as its official duty sidearm.
Chambered in 9mm, the P320 is a striker-fired pistol with a completely modular design that is available as a full-size, compact, and carry handgun. Thanks to the serialized trigger group, which can be switched to multiple platforms with different grip options, the P320 is remarkably versatile.
In addition to 9mm, the P320 is available in .357 SIG, .40 S&W and .45 ACP. Pistols are offered with contrast or SIGLITE night sights.
SIG SAUER has been a pioneer in the modular handgun concept. Insider Online got the chance to shoot an earlier model some years ago, and we were immediately fascinated. It was comfortable, accurate and reliable.
The P320’s 3-point takedown requires no press of the trigger for disassembly. That’s rather important to anyone who ever was in the room for a negligent discharge. It has a stroller safety, disconnect safety and an optional manual safety.
https://www.sigsauer.com/press-releases/newington-nh-police-department-transitions-to-sig-sauer-p320-pistol/
Something in the air
There is more news from SIG SAUER.
The company has started shipping the semi-auto SIG AIR ProForce M17 airsoft pistol. According to a company release, this pistol was designed for professional training and is a replica of the P320-M17 pistol used by the U.S. Army in look, feel and balance of the actual 9mm duty sidearm.
The airsoft pistol can launch a 6mm BB at up to 410 fps when propelled by CO2 and up to 320 fps when using Green Gas. The drop magazine holds 21 6mm polymer or biodegradable BBs.
With a polymer frame and metal slide that offers a full blow-back action, the ProForce M17 has an adjustable “hop-up” feature to create spin on the BBs for stabilization in flight. SIG even designed an accessory rail into this pistol, making it even more authentic. It also features an optic cut which will accommodate the SIG AIR Red Dot Optic.
It has a 5.5-inch barrel, an overall length of 8.5 inches and weight of 2.6 pounds. MSRP is $179.99.
https://www.sigsauer.com/press-releases/sig-sauer-proforce-m17-airsoft-pistol-now-shipping/