Tail Wags Dog

In June, I received an invitation from Bill Wilson to attend a reunion of a bunch of us who were involved in the International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) in its early days. I checked my calendar, and damn … I had a trial scheduled for the same week in September 2019. I sent my regrets and filed the invitation away without opening the enclosures which described the event and the match.

In August, the trial was postponed. OMG — I could make the event after all! I called Bill who was kind enough to squeeze me in.

I got there early. In the course of conversation, I asked Bill if the Wilson Combat Compact Carry Beretta 92 I was wearing, one of my regular carry guns these days, would be suitable for the match. He cocked an eyebrow and said, “Didn’t read the enclosures, did ya?”