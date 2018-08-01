Sister Sam

It was a different matter altogether with my sister. Like me, she grew up in a home where hunting and guns were part of our culture. She has owned a handgun for a long time. However, she’d never really learned how to use it for protection. She could have asked me for assistance. After all, I’ve spent a good deal of time as a civilian, military and police firearms instructor. I’m guessing she didn’t because, like with most siblings, there’s a natural psychological barrier when it comes to things like that.



I’m sharing all this with you because I think my wife and sister are a lot like many other women. They are possibly afraid of guns, afraid of asking someone to help them learn about guns and how to shoot them. And maybe, because of our modern, politically correct culture, they may think they will be seen as a devil if they own a gun of any kind.



If you’re a man, you need to understand if there’s a woman in your life whom you have an emotional connection with — this could be a friend, relative or lover — you are in a bad place when it comes to schooling them on something that can be such a sensitive subject. The student/teacher relationship is a delicate one. It’s a relationship best driven by a professional on the instructor side, and where there is no emotional connection between the participants.



If you’re a woman, it’s critical you understand you’re no different than a man when it comes to protecting yourself or any of your loved ones. If the situation ever arises, I hope I’m there to protect the ladies in my life. The reality is, I can’t trust anyone else — including the police — with the job, and I can’t be with them all the time. I’m betting the men in your lives feel the same.



The best solution for us all is women who can protect themselves, their family and their home. In truth, in a deadly encounter where I’m with my wife or sister, it’s likely the bad guy(s) might try to take me out first, suspecting I’m the one who may be armed or the one who will be the barrier between them and what they want. When both spouses are armed, this further limits the opportunity for bad guys to succeed.



There are three hurdles a woman must clear before comfortably and competently carrying a handgun for personal protection. They need to learn how to handle and shoot a handgun, they need to select a proper handgun and finally, they need to decide upon a carry method. These are the same hurdles a man must jump, but because few men and fewer firearms schools truly understand how women jump hurdles, there are not many places or people properly equipped to help them.