About 30 years ago, I literally smooth-talked a guy out of a 20-gauge side-by-side shotgun from Stoeger, a double-trigger model they call the Uplander, with fixed chokes, 3-inch chambers and 28-inch barrels.

Its previous owner had tried it out on sporting clays, suggesting to me he didn’t understand this was not a sporting clays gun but a bird-buster. He’d been given some reloads by a buddy that were, upon my examination, just terrible. Compounding his difficulties, this guy had spent years shooting single-barrel shotguns and he apparently didn’t understand the difference between shooting a semi-auto and a side-by-side with double triggers. But I did.

The first shotgun I ever bought was a Beretta side-by-side double with fixed full and modified chokes, double triggers, a satin-nickel receiver with subtle engraving, deep blue finish on the chrome-lined barrels and a straight grip stock. I’ve killed more wild fowl with this 12-gauge than with any other shotgun I own or have tested and it remains today one of my most valued possessions.

So, when the old gent commented somewhat disgustedly he was ready to drop this shotgun in the nearest lake, I quickly suggested he could just give it to me and be done with it.