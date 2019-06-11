Why Not Pack A Pair?

Practical Applications

During dry-practice I’m already thinking about the practical applications of carrying two pistols for defense. Obviously there’s Jim Cirillo’s “New York Reload,” drawing another pistol instead of reloading the first one. This same thing applies to malfunctions or a stoppage. For a breakage or jam, which takes time and tools to correct, there’s a definite advantage to carrying pistols. With two pistols you can arm a partner; you’d just have to be real sure about who you’d give the weapon to.



The visual aspects of working with two guns are very interesting. Firing one pistol and then the other is just a matter of shifting your visual focus from one set of sights to the other. Since this experiment is supposed to be fun, my main interest is in seeing what could be done firing both pistols at once. I don’t have a dominant eye, so I can actually get a sight picture with both sets of sights.



After extensive dry-practice, I head to the range to see how “theory” applies when the actual shootin’ starts. For range work, I switch to a pair of S&W J-Frames, working at three yards. These snubbies are matching work pistols. The internals have been slicked up, the face of the triggers polished and radiused. The triggerguards are narrowed slightly and both sport XS Tritium Dot front sights. Since they’ve both seen hard use, it won’t matter if they get dinged up in the process.



I already have right- and left-hand holsters from Alan Miller at Aholster. They are slim, an advantage for concealed carry, and you can take them off and put them on without having to undo your belt. Alan’s revolver holsters have a concave cut on the top, which works well for easier holstering.



Starting out slow, I draw both pistols onto the “A” zone and fire them at the same time. This is when I discover how important trigger weight is. On the range, one pistol always fires before the other, regardless of which hand is using it. I check them using my Lyman electronic gauge I got from Brownells. One trigger is two pounds heavier than the other. Using Wolff springs, again from “Big B,” I tune them until both triggers are within two ounces of each other at 9 pounds, 6 ounces.



With matching trigger weights, I’m pretty pleased with my live fire. At close distance with a large target I can get a “flash” sight picture — a quick visual confirmation of the front sight on target — and I score good hits. I was putting two hits on target at a speed the timer recorded as one shot. The press and recoil is simultaneous or at least close enough it seems to be the same. I also discover firing both pistols at the same target causes them to bang into each other during recoil. Good thing I switched over to my work guns. Scratches and dings on them just add character.



Putting simultaneous shots into the chest area with both pistols is pretty easy and fun. After a few drills of this, I start using one pistol to put hits into the chest and hit the pelvic area with the other, again firing both at the same time. Putting hits in two locations on the same target works better than I anticipated. Then for fun I try making one head shot while firing two or three into the chest. Again, better than I anticipated, and with practice it will only improve. Could you do it under realistic conditions, when your body is flooded with a chemical cocktail against a live? I’m not sure, but I do know it’s some fun shooting.



After using the revolvers a little I switch to a pair of GLOCK 19’s. At first I get a couple of stovepipes. I get more aggressive with my stance and push my arms forward at the shoulders. This cures that problem. I also get a big surprise. When using two guns, I’m more accurate with the semi-autos than the revolvers. My group size tightens up considerably and the shots are a little quicker due to the lighter recoil. Initially I didn’t think shooting the GLOCKs would be much different than using the revolvers, but now I know better.

