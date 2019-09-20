When You’re Hot

Repack the parts in the crucible with a 3:1 ratio of wood and bone charcoal. Make sure they don’t touch each other or the walls of the crucible, allowing ½" of charcoal on each side and 1" at the top and bottom of the crucible. Heat the kiln to 1,350 degrees and hold it there for two hours, then reduce the temperature to 1,100 for one hour. When the hour has passed, use the tongs to remove the hot crucible from the furnace and quench by removing the lid from the crucible and dumping the contents into a cold water bath, for which you can use anything from a 5-gallon bucket to a large trash can.



For best results, the water should be both agitated and aerated — stirred up and filled with tiny bubbles. To accomplish this, I took a coil of copper tubing and pierced it with dozens of tiny holes, and then used a compression fitting to connect it with a quick-disconnect so I could use my air compressor to aerate the water. In retrospect, a larger diameter of tubing would likely have been a better choice, so next time I do this I’ll fabricate a larger aerator. Although I chose not to do it this time, it’s also smart to build a wire mesh tray to catch the parts so you don’t have to fish around in the tank to find them.



Obviously, a part at over 1,000 degrees hitting cold water is a shock, and this often causes parts to warp — so much so manufacturers who used the process often had one set of gunmakers who fit the guns “soft” and another who refit them “hard.” While nothing can eliminate the risk, fixturing parts one to another, as well as shielding them somewhat, can both reduce the risk and create more vivid coloring.



Once the part has been quenched, tempering it by heating it to 300-350 degrees for about an hour will reduce some of the brittleness caused by the CCH process, but it will likely still remain significantly more brittle than before — so again, limit the use to non-stressed parts.



For more info:

Brownells

http://www.brownells.com/

Ph: (800) 741-0015



Romanoff Int’l (gloves and tongs)

www.romanoff.com

Ph: (800) 221-7448

http://www.romanoff.com/



Special thanks to Hamilton Bowen and Pete Mazur.