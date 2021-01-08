Remember last August, when New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the National Rifle Association and called for the organization to be dissolved and the removal of Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre? The NRA counter-sued, so this is now a bare-knuckles street brawl in which social distancing may not prevent someone’s political jaw from getting bruised.

Two days before Christmas, 16 Republican state attorneys general put a lump of coal in her sock by filing a 17-page amicus brief in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York in support of the 139-year-old civil rights organization — and they say some unpleasant things about their Democrat colleague.

The attorneys general call James’ lawsuit “a politically motivated assault on free speech and an effort to destroy both a fundamental constitutional right and a political opponent dedicated to defending that right.”

A couple of paragraphs later, their brief adds: “When government officials, like the New York AG in this case, target organizations for their members’ political viewpoints, they subvert the very freedoms they are sworn to protect.”

The icing on the cake may be this passage, found on Page 10: “Finally, it is telling that a companion lawsuit against the NRA and the NRA Foundation brought by the District of Columbia AG on the same day as New York’s action does not seek dissolution…Indeed, the District of Columbia AG’s failure to seek so draconian a remedy underscores what’s all too obvious: there’s no plausible case for dissolution and the New York AG’s dissolution case is really about silencing anyone who disagrees with her view of the Second Amendment.”

Take that, Ms. James!

