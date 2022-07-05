When One Is Enough

Firing a handgun with one hand is somewhat akin to the old adage of “stand on your two hind feet and shoot like a man.” In the past, the court jesters of Hollywood (especially the B movies, but even the better cowboy and gangster movies) showed us lots of pretty remarkable — even if it wasn’t real — handgun skills. These marksmanship displays included one-hand shooting short-barreled guns with unending ammunition uphill in blowing snowstorms on moving targets in the pitch dark as just a few examples.

Even if the projections of potential use of a handgun one handed appear naïve or even stupid, in reality the possibility of using and firing a handgun with one hand in a fight exists. In fact, the potential exists so much the wise and prudent would address this issue in training while using either hand: right, left, strong, opposite — you pick the name and the hand.

I have talked to several people of seniority over the years and they recount days past before WWII where all handgun firing was just that, hand gun … not hands gun. In fact, most of these fellows are pretty adamant the single-hand firing served them pretty well and they had no complaints about personally shooting one handed well into the mid 1970s. A common thread I remember while talking with these “old” people is they most often recall the time when the most change occurred (or so they declare) was after WWII. After the war, in their opinion, more people tried shooting two handed more often and faster and the second point was most shooters did not hit what they were shooting at.

It should be — and is noted here — I talked most often to cops and so the guns would have been revolvers and many of the issues of marksmanship might have evolved around the use of the single or double action modes of manipulation for the trigger.

Having been there — the 1970s — I recall the knockdown drag outs about the use of double or single action modes for marksmanship like in the PPC course or in long-range shooting applications or for surgical work like hostages. It was quite a rodeo — even then.

The point may be today we see articles addressing the issue of concealed carry by big people or the physically challenged and so forth. So maybe we could address the issue people who carry handguns for self-defense might be injured in the introduction of the conflict and be required to deploy their weapons system outside of the format of how it is normally fired or how we may have trained.

Probably training to shoot the handgun one handed with either hand in case of injury is wise. Do not forget it may not be about injury it may be simply because your hands are occupied with a grandchild. So there is no misunderstanding if you are in a gunfight with your grandkids present it better be after you have given up your wallet, the Escalade and quite a bit of groveling has been done … just prior to the draw, which will not be faster than a gun already pointed at you.