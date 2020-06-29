Range bags — almost everybody has one and they span everything from battered old tool boxes to the latest high-speed, low-drag Ballistic nylon duffle with integrated Bluetooth wireless and a cappuccino warmer. Regardless of how they look, their function is the same — keeping all the stuff you need for the firing line in one place.

There is no “right” or “wrong” when it comes to range bags and the contents therein but there is always another great idea or tool to make your personal kit just a little bit better and more functional. In fact, most shooters keep certain must-have items in their bags but otherwise rotate gear in and out as needs, situations and whims change.

So let’s take a quick look at some great new shooting accessories, several old favorites and add in a few words of wisdom on the subject from our unmatched staff of firearms experts.