Also according to the report, the 422.9 million figure “equates to 1.2 guns for every person in the country.” Suffice to say, some of us have way more than our share.

People wanting to ban so-called “assault weapons” will cry over this estimate: The ATF estimates there are 17.7 million modern sporting rifles (MSRs) in private ownership. The estimate also says 54 percent of all rifles manufactured back in 2017 were semi-auto MSRs.

In 2018, the most recent year for which data is available, ammunition manufacturers produced 8.1 billion rounds.

Yet, with all of that hardware, firearms were used in only 10,265 homicides in 2018, according to the FBI Uniform Crime Report. While that number is hardly anything to celebrate, it amounts to a miniscule fraction of all the guns in this country that were involved in a murder.

It also represents a decline in the number of gun-related murders from the 10,982 slayings reported for 2017 in the FBI’s annual report.

https://summit.news/2019/12/05/new-atf-study-423-million-guns-in-hands-of-americans

http://smallarmsanalytics.com/v1/pr/2020-01-06.pdf