Frosting on The Cake
Our good friend John Lott at the Crime Prevention Research Center does an annual update on the estimated number of private citizens who are licensed to carry in the United States.
In the aftermath of the Dec. 29, 2019 church shooting outside of Fort Worth, Tex., licensed concealed carry became a hot topic since the would-be mass killer was stopped cold by an armed private citizen. We discussed this shooting by hero Jack Wilson, a firearms instructor and volunteer security coordinator at the West Freeway Church of Christ, a couple of weeks ago.
According to Lott’s most recent estimate — released last summer — there are more than 18.66 million licensed armed citizens. This does not include people in a dozen states with “constitutional carry” that allow packing a firearm without a permit.