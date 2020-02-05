Origins

Bullet diameters shrank and velocities increased with the development of smokeless powder. For reasons lost over the decades, six and a half millimeters emerged as just the right size for bullets, at least in Europe. Italy armed itself with the 6.5×52 Mannlicher-Carcano in 1891. The 6.3x53R Mannlicher was picked up by Dutch and Romanian infantry units in 1892.

Sweden equipped soldiers with its own 6.5×55 in 1894. The 6.5×50 Arisaka of 1897 saw no military service until it was chambered in the Model 38 rifle eight years later. Greece adopted the 6.5×54 Mannlicher-Schoenauer, which, like the 6.5×55 Swedish, would log a brilliant second career prowling the world’s game fields. The 6.5×53.5 Daudeteau, developed for the French Navy in 1895, was less fortunate. After a brief tenure with Uruguayan troops, it joined the 6.5×58 Portuguese Vergueiro in mothballs.

The empire builders of the 19th century hung their destinies on bigger bullets. Great Britain settled on the .303 British, with a .311 missile, in 1888. The same year Germany chose the 7.92mm (“8mm”) Mauser with a .318 bullet, shifting to the .323 “JS” spitzer in 1905. The U.S. fielded the .30-40 Krag in 1892, then followed up with the .30-03 and .30-06, all with .308 bullets.