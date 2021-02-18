All In The Title

Guns are named what they are for marketing reasons as much as anything else, so I suspect Walther perceived a demand for a 4″ version of the Q5 SF, their highly successful competition model. Just looking at one of the Q5 competition guns evokes a sense of awe and richness. It’s not a custom-made gun, but it sure looks it. Five inches is just a little too much for most of us to carry daily but put it together with a 4″ barrel and with a good belt and holster combo and you can carry it all day. To me, everything about the Walther Q4 SF looks and feels like a top-end pistol.

The Q4 arrived in a plastic case with the requisite lock, a couple of 15-round magazines and a magazine loader. Everything on the gun is black except for the three large white-dot night sights. If there’s any plastic on the gun, I can’t find it. Even the checkered wraparound grip panels are made of steel. The front strap adds to the grip function with checkering of its own, a little more aggressive than on the side panels and back strap.

The gun is 7.4″ long and 5.4″ high, approximately the same as a GLOCK 19 but what I notice right away is how balanced the Walther feels. The weight of the gun forces you to lock in a good grip while on target and it absorbs recoil so well, getting back on target happens almost without conscious effort.

The weight is 39.7 oz., which is almost 2.5 lbs. Some might think there’s no way you could carry a gun so heavy but consider a SIG P226, a Colt 1911 or a Beretta M9 are all in the same weight range and people carry them all the time. If you are serious about carrying a gun and like a particular gun, you’ll find a way to carry it.