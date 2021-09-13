Meanwhile …

Back at the range, our hunter is now sweating in the cold fall air as the last vestiges of sun disappear below the western horizon and his ammunition supply steadily dwindles. He fires briskly, like John Wayne defending the Alamo, and is eventually reduced to using trash and compact disks from the car for targets. Only a faint grim smile crosses his lips as he shatters an old Barry Manilow CD into a thousand pieces.

Finally, using the car headlights to illuminate the target, our hunter fires his last practice round. He is now sure the gun is ready to make a clean one-shot kill, provided he remembers to hold a point of aim exactly six feet high and four feet northwest at a 72-degree elevation.

The final scene of this yearly farce finds our hunter at midnight, cursing and tearing through the mini barn with a small flashlight clenched in his teeth in a vain effort to find the $##(@%& hunting backpack. Unbeknownst to him the backpack is exactly where he left it — on the floor of the back closet of the house, where he repeatedly reminded himself not to forget it 11 months prior. Around 1 a.m., memory suddenly returns and he loads his bag with hunting gear, after shaking out the mud, several old leaves and one desiccated apple from the bottom of the pack.

After all the exertion and stress of the preceding hours, our nimrod eventually collapses into bed shortly before 3 a.m., gear and clothes neatly stacked near the door, gun oiled and ready in its case.

Three minutes later, the alarm rings.

After jumping into his clothes, making a quick cup of coffee and grabbing some powdered mini donuts out of a bag in the pantry — coating himself, his clothes and the kitchen in general with white donut fairy dust — he bounds out to the darkened driveway where his buddies are waiting in their idling truck. The hunter is now like a caged birddog released into the field, fueled by coffee, adrenaline and donut sugar, raring to go. It is opening morning and there is no more glorious feeling on earth!

As the group excitedly backs out of the driveway, the hunter swears a famous oath that rings across the land from Maine to California: “Next year, I’m gonna get started earlier.”

Inside, still in bed, a long-suffering wife just shakes her head, pulls up the covers and rolls over. She knows, even if he doesn’t.

