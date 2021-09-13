Range Time

Act Two begins as we see our hapless hunter violating multiple traffic laws in his urgency to reach the firing range to verify his zero before nightfall. Arriving at the range, he is pleased to find only 50 other procrastinating sportsmen waiting to conduct similar practice.

While impatiently waiting his turn and silently cursing all the other shooters who waited until the last minute without good reason — unlike him, who had a very good reason for his delays — the hunter gathers his gear only to find he has forgotten his range bag. It’s still sitting back on the garage workbench with all the required shooting accessories such as stapler and hearing protection. The hearing protection is easily improvised using dirty old .38 special cases he finds on the ground but holding the targets in place proves more daunting.