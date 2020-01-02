Viridian Delivers Quality Optics Direct

Arriving on the scene with cutting edge technology back in 2006, Viridian Weapon Technologies has since become a top name in laser sights and lights. While most known for their weapon sights with green lasers, the company recently expanded its range to include quality riflescopes.



In case you’ve slept through the last 75 years or so, optics have been steadily improving to such a degree that today’s choices are the best ever — and Viridian’s new models are no exception.



Under the name Viridian Optics, they’ve charged into the optics arena with three new scope series: the EON, VENTA and SERAC. And to be as competitive as possible, the Minnesota-based company is selling direct-to-consumer.



Let’s take a look through each new scope line one at a time.