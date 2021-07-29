The rubber duck decoy was about 250 yards away floating in a pond downhill from the back door of the clubhouse, where a couple of guys were banging away at it with a scoped, bolt-action rifle as I drove up.

Walking over to ascertain the situation, the property owner — it was his wide-open field in which the pond had been created for seasonal waterfowl shooting — told me the distance. I looked at the deke, told the guys I’d be right back and strolled out to the truck to retrieve a plastic tackle box inside of which was a well-sighted circa-1980 Colt Python with its 6” barrel and about two dozen .357 Magnum handloads consisting of 125-grain JHP bullets, propelled by a healthy dose of — if I recall correctly — then-Hercules 2400.

Using a two-hand hold, I touched off one round, watched to see the splash, adjusted my aim accordingly and with the second round, the rubber duck jumped out of the water. The third shot whacked it at the waterline. The fourth effort missed, and I prudently put the gun away. The point had been made.

You don’t sell such a handgun — you baby it, maintain it, keep it well-oiled and wiped down, and someday you pass it along to a son or daughter.

A couple of years ago, I visited with a buddy at a gun show and on his display table was a Python in about the same condition as mine and he was asking $4,000 for it. A couple of hours later, he got it, and far as I could tell, it was not accompanied by the original box. Mine is, and it sits in that box as you read this, locked in a gun safe but ready to rock. None of my firearms are a show horse. They all taste gunpowder on occasion.

When I first acquired the Python, I was visiting my aunt and uncle and told him, “I bought a Python.” His eyes lit up and he wanted to see it. Naturally, I had it in the car and brought it inside. He spent the next 45 minutes or so allowing his hand to get the feel of it, occasionally carefully cocking and uncocking the revolver slowly, listening to the clicking of the action.

There is something about the Python, or maybe a lot of somethings. I’ve had other guys tell me they’ve had theirs re-timed, but I must be lucky because no such problem has ever reared its head with my Colt. Maybe it’s because I don’t use maximum loads just to see how much punishment the frame will take