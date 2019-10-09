Unhappy New Year!

In case you didn’t get the memo, there is no “holiday cheer” among gun prohibitionists toward the tens of millions of law-abiding American gun owners whom they desperately want to disarm.



They’re working on it right now, while you’re busy doing your Christmas shopping or partying with your pals.



Gun-grabbers traditionally use late November and December to meet with friendly anti-gun politicians and put together new gun control measures to be introduced in January or February as state legislatures convene.



We need to counter this by putting together pro-rights bills. Fight fire with fire and be prepared for the “long haul.” For liberal anti-gunners, politics is a contact sport. We gun owners need to be the defensive or offensive line, rather than the football.



Their “holiday cheer” comes in the knowledge they’re eroding your rights a little bit at a time. If you’re not working with your legislators right now, you’re running in second place in a game where there is, as the late Bill Jordan observed, no second-place winner.



Their strategy is simple and proven and this is where Second Amendment activists — if you aren’t one, better become one fast — play a critical role. It’s up to gun owners to defend their rights, and it doesn’t mean just sending 10 bucks to the NRA or some state-level gun rights organization, then insisting you’ve done your part.



This coming year is going to be critical because it’s a presidential election year. All brakes are off. Anti-gun activists want to destroy the Trump presidency, especially his efforts to balance the federal courts with pro-Second Amendment conservative judges and justices.



Here’s an activist’s checklist:



• Make sure you’re registered to vote and do likewise for anyone in your household of voting age.



• Make sure you know your state legislators. Send them a Christmas card or some other holiday greeting and spell their names correctly. Get acquainted. Find out his/her office telephone number and email address.



• If there is an opportunity to meet for a short chat, wear business attire. You’re not going to a hunting camp or the gun range, but to a serious business meeting during which you need to have your facts straight in order to educate the lawmaker and his/her staff representative. Know the person’s name, too, because you’ll be working mostly with them.



• Keep an eye on legislative preview stories in your local newspaper and during evening news broadcasts. Be alert for any reports of pre-filed legislation dealing with guns.

• Get a calendar and circle the dates your state legislature convenes. Also, if you live in one of the primary states, find out the dates of your Democratic primary and pay attention to some of the significant events.



• Watch for notices of upcoming holiday season “Town Hall” events with your member of Congress. Be sure to set aside the time to attend one of these, and take a friend or two.