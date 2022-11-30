Ultimate CCW Upgrade

Best Load Organization Ever

The waistband is double thick, padded and over 2″ wide with four rows of stitching. It has two hook-and-loop waist-strap adjustments that are attached close to the fly on one end, and at 4 and 8 o’clock behind the hip. The front part of the adjustment is elastic. Pant-waist adjusters pull in a different direction than a belt, which makes them conform to the body better than a belt alone.

When I first tried on the Mission Pants, I put on a daypack and cinched the waist strap. The pack waistband sat on the padded waist of the Mission Pants. The belt loops are actually sized and reinforced for a decent gun belt.

The Mission Pant is made of NYCO, a 60% cotton and 40% nylon fabric, which has the comfort of cotton with superior strength and durability. NYCO is breathable and fast drying. My abrasion tests demonstrated the fabric is wear-resistant and the color fastness is in the thread, not just on the surface. This is good to know for those who adopt it as a uniform pant.

Some hard-use clothing designers have an expectation that, when the pants are suspended from the waist and the product is baggy enough, they will be comfortable and useful. I’m happy to say Beyond Clothing does not subscribe to this. They don’t put seams in high-friction areas, like across the kneecap. Not only is the crotch gusseted, they use a stretch fabric in an area where the increased breathability is appreciated. They are form fitting, which prevents gathering near the loins and flapping at the knees.

These pants are quiet. This is facilitated by the hook-and-loop adjustment behind the knee and the closure around the ankle. There is a utility pocket just above the knee with an elastic adjustment connected to a strap just above the knee. When a knee pad is inserted into its compartment, the elastic adjustment can be cinched to position the pad where it can do the most good. Because the knee pad can be precisely tensioned horizontally and positioned vertically, garment articulation in the leg can be almost completely silent.

Without the strap behind the knee, the amount of cargo one could put in the two pockets above and below them would be limited. They would flop around. The Mission Pant’s engineering allows them to be more than decorative. Both of these pockets have accordion folds that sit flat when the contents aren’t expanding them. They are, however, the perfect size for a magazine, so the straps allow them to accomplish their true purpose: readiness for the fight.

The side cargo pockets are full BDU-sized, slightly offset rather than fully horizontal. They have a generous pocket flap, which is sealed by hook and loop, like the other front pockets. Uniform experts go back and forth whether pocket seals should be hook and loop or buttoned. The former seals a pocket well; the latter is quieter when accessing contents. My friends who operate in the sand tend toward buttons. Wet environment folks like hook and loop.

The most important part about the Mission Pant’s pockets is the load distribution. I have a pair of “tactical pants” which are particularly well made, but all of the pockets — slash front, cargo and knife — overlap on the front part of the thigh. This product has three separate pockets per leg, but only one is usable at a time. The Mission Pant pockets can be stuffed, and still don’t affect a prone shooting position, nor do they shift when kneeling or sitting. Having this many strategically placed pockets gives the user the best load organization ever, and for this I recommend the Mission Pant.