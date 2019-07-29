Tyler Gun Works Blackhawk

Handgun Hat Trick

So now, I have a sixgun capable of shooting 10mm and .38-40. What could be better? Not knowing when to stop (and still having a closet full of .40 S&W ammo), I started looking for a Blackhawk cylinder chambered to the short, straight-walled case.



This is where it pays in spades having sixgun buddies to help us out every now and then. I found a willing donor and, as luck would have it, the cylinder fit was perfect! Since the rimless cartridges headspace on the mouth of the brass, you can’t shoot .40 S&W out of the 10mm cylinder. Now I have a triple-threat thumb-cocker capable of shooting three different kinds of ammo.



Shooting the Tyler Gun Works tuned sixgun is a symphony of perfection, and shooting lead out of any single-action is a natural. My favorite molds include a Lee 145-gr. SWC in the .40 S&W, along with their 175-gr. TC design in both .40 S&W and 10mm.



I had a special mold from Arsenal molds in a Keith style SWC. Loaded over 8.5 grains of Unique makes for an accurate and potent .38-40 load.



Factory loadings for the .40 S&W were represented by Black Hills, including their 115-gr. HoneyBadger and a 140-gr. Barnes TAC-XP. The 10mm fodder was represented with 125-gr. HP Honor Defense ammo and some SIG 180-gr. Elite FMJ.



Everything shot surprisingly well, as it should in a well-tuned single-action. Groups were all around 2" or better at 50 feet from a sandbag rest. The HoneyBadger ammo almost shot a one-hole group. Need I say more?