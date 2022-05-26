Two Of A Kind

Background

Ken Campbell is the CEO of famed Gunsite Academy in Arizona. Brent T. Wheat is the threadbare editor of this otherwise-distinguished magazine. However, before either of us achieved a modicum of notoriety in the firearm industry, we were both “baby cops” working side-by-side for decades back in Indiana.

Through those years, we’ve shared countless eight-hour shifts while he was a sheriff’s deputy (later Sheriff) and I a city cop in concurrent jurisdictions. We helped form the SWAT Team, been in innumerable car chases, literally fought side-by-side in bars and on the street, had guns pointed at us and more frequently, pointed guns at other people. I’ve allegedly given one of his sons life-changing — and very bad — advice, he knows the combination to my gun safe and together we’ve killed more bottles of Kentucky Holy Water and maduro cigars than we’d care to admit to our healthcare providers. It’s been a good life and a special friendship.

In fact, we consider each other “best friends,” though such labels seem a little trite when you reach a certain age. Regardless, we can generally finish the other’s sentences.