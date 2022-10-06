Trigger Trash

Want to know a sure-fire way to alienate yourself and every other gun owner?

Drive out to state or federal forestland, take along a bunch of junk, shoot it to pieces, and then drive off and leave your mess. Pretty soon, other slobs will follow suit and pretty soon, you’ve got an eyesore, which becomes a wall poster reason for some local ranger, possibly goaded by a local environmental group whose members don’t care for the sound of gunfire in “their” forest, to shut down recreational shooting in the area.

On a recent hunting trek to a spot up near Washington’s Snoqualmie Pass, south of Interstate 90, I found such a garbage pile. It’s a problem not confined to the Evergreen State, either.

Back on Jan. 4, Idaho conservation officer Brian Flatter penned an article about messy target shooters using desert land south of Boise to try out their new firearms. In Idaho, guns under Christmas trees are fairly common.

“I can tell you from experience,” he wrote, “that target shooters during all times of the year can get themselves into trouble quickly if they don’t remember to clean up after themselves. For some reason, the months of December through March are especially bad for litter bugs.”

Flatter continued, “People interested in shooting in ‘dispersed shooting areas’ commonly use empty boxes, old household appliances, furniture, TV’s, cans of spray paint, glass bottles, wood pallets, propane tanks, fire extinguishers, and essentially anything that will fit in their vehicle as targets. Unfortunately, many shooters who chose these types of targets will leave their junk behind when they leave for home.”

When I stopped at the site mentioned above, I found broken glass bottles, some kind of appliance, at least one perforated propane tank — apparently the boobs who brought that thing to shoot at didn’t realize they might cause an explosion; not very bright in a dry forest — a lot of plywood used for target backing, and enough aluminum cans, plastic bottles and clay targets to create a nasty junk pile. I didn’t try to clean it up because a guy was there with his daughter, and they were shooting.