Federal FireStick
Before we talk about Traditions’ new muzzleloader, we have to talk about the ignition system it’s built around — the Federal FireStick.
To address common issues with muzzleloaders that create a barrier of entry for new hunters and shooters, including safety, ease of use and reliability, Federal engineers sought to design a new way to muzzle load altogether.
The result was a polymer-encapsulated charge that loads from the breech, rather than the muzzle. Impervious to the elements, the charge is loaded with clean-burning Hodgdon Triple Eight powder ensuring both consistency and accuracy when firing — all that’s needed is a 209 shotgun primer. And because only the bullet is loaded from the muzzle, the charge can be safely removed without firing the rifle.
Federal FireSticks are available in 10-packs of 100- and 200-grain loads for an MSRP of $26.99.