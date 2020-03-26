Blame it on Hollywood movies and network television shows about mountain men; my obsession with Davy Crockett when I was a fake-coonskin cap-wearing youngster or my adventures while muzzleloader hunting, but I’ve always been fascinated with front-loading rifles, better known as muzzleloaders.

I’ve owned a couple of caplock rifles in .50- and .54-caliber and am particularly fond of full-stock flintlocks and the half-stock percussion facsimiles of the famed Hawken rifle of the plains and Rocky Mountains. They’ve made a lot of smoke and sent a lot of lead downrange over the years, and I’ve even spent a few nights in the high lonesome with one or two of them close at hand.

But technology soon left me in the dust with the strong move toward in-line muzzleloaders capable of far better long-range performance and the use of modern powders and substitutes. And now, Traditions Firearms has teamed up with Federal and Hodgdon Powder to produce a state-of-the-art muzzleloader not even Crockett himself could have imagined.