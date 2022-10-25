Thoughts on PC
But in a good way
To me PC stands for “Pocket Cannons.”
A pocket cannon is a defensive handgun most people wouldn’t carry to start with because it is “too big.” These guns are often not considered to be comfortable to carry by whatever questionable standard an individual uses to judge such things. A PC is or can be big in size with, as an example, the ones I use based on the N-frame Smith & Wesson revolvers.
Folks often bemoan the fact the PC gun is heavy, hard to conceal and my favorite whine, “it’s big!” My standard response (as I have heard enough complaints I have developed a standard response) is, “They are in fact big guns to carry, then again they’re also a big gun if I take it out in a fight.”
In reality if you hauled out a PC handgun in a fight — trust me — no one, and I mean no one, will mistake it for a “Barbie” gun.
I have two versions I use and the first larger version is a Smith & Wesson modified Model 325 .45 ACP with a bobbed hammer firing only in double action. Firing revolvers double-action only is the real deal with a wheel gun anyways. Most often, except for very special and very rare occasions, the double action revolver shouldn’t be used as a single action in defensive applications. So the double-action-only mode is no big deal.
The 6-shot 4″-barreled Model 325 is, as stated, a modified 325 based on the current production Smith and Wesson Thunder Ranch Special. I have put fixed sights on the rear and cut down the rubber stocks to slim up the grips for better placement and positioning of my hand.
I have used the Smith & Wesson Model 327 .357 Mag for several years and Tony Miele from the Performance Center fixed me up with one with a bobbed hammer. The chopped hammer along with its factory-short barrel makes for a very handy pocket gun. Realizing some of you remember I prefer .40-something guns, the only thing I can say in my defense is eight .357 Magnums add up to a pretty good arguing point in a fight, especially if it is the second gun brought to bear. The N-frame or large frame Model 327 uses full-moon clips or can be loaded with loose cartridges. No one makes a loader in the realm of the HKS system and this is probably the only shortcoming to the whole Model 327 concept. For practice, any .38 Special can be used and high-speed ammo like CorBon’s DPX or Pow’er Ball in .38 is still stout ammo for practical applications.
Pocket Cannon Holsters
One critical point with PC guns is they still should have solid platforms to be carried in and to be drawn from should their need arise, because when you get down to drawing these guns, you are in way deep, and it better be done correctly.
The West Coast Rigs
John Ralston is one of my favorite PC holster guys because I just keep asking him for smaller holsters for bigger guns and he just keeps turning them out for me. John built me a pocket holster for the 325 and a very cool ankle rig for the 327 which might be a real shocker when it provides a platform to introduce the eight .357 Mags into a situation.
Ralston, working from his Washington-state-based 5 Shot Leather shop, has produced some smoking-hot holster platforms for both pocket and ankle carries. What I like the most is the quality and — bluntly — John’s openness to build stuff out of the ordinary.
The East Coast Rigs
Mitch Rosen and his bride Ms. Nancy have always stepped up to the plate and helped me with holsters for my odd or unique quirks in gun leather. Rosen leather is absolutely rock-solid gear for carry and personal protection. Mitch generated a very slim pocket holster for the 4″-barreled 325 as slick as any pocket rig I have ever owned and his quality is always an industry standard.
Yikes!
Yeah, I hear that once in awhile about the size of the guns I carry. Then again, as stated before, they’re big to carry but big if you have to fight. I don’t know of anyone in my line of work or in the “business” who ever wished for a smaller gun in a fight. A point often missed is a gun — any gun — you carry requires a modification to your lifestyle in the way you dress, carry and conduct yourself to name just a few things. It will not be comfortable most of the time, so why not make your choice comforting to you should you need it?
Just remember: The gun you carry with you is better than any gun at home in the safe. So, then again, why not make it a big gun?
Smith & Wesson
www.smith-wesson.com
5 Shot Leather
www.5shotleather.com
Mitch Rosen
www.mitchrosen.com
Eagle Grips
www.eaglegrips.com
Sign up for the Personal Defense newsletter here: