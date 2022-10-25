Thoughts on PC

To me PC stands for “Pocket Cannons.”

A pocket cannon is a defensive handgun most people wouldn’t carry to start with because it is “too big.” These guns are often not considered to be comfortable to carry by whatever questionable standard an individual uses to judge such things. A PC is or can be big in size with, as an example, the ones I use based on the N-frame Smith & Wesson revolvers.

Folks often bemoan the fact the PC gun is heavy, hard to conceal and my favorite whine, “it’s big!” My standard response (as I have heard enough complaints I have developed a standard response) is, “They are in fact big guns to carry, then again they’re also a big gun if I take it out in a fight.”

In reality if you hauled out a PC handgun in a fight — trust me — no one, and I mean no one, will mistake it for a “Barbie” gun.

I have two versions I use and the first larger version is a Smith & Wesson modified Model 325 .45 ACP with a bobbed hammer firing only in double action. Firing revolvers double-action only is the real deal with a wheel gun anyways. Most often, except for very special and very rare occasions, the double action revolver shouldn’t be used as a single action in defensive applications. So the double-action-only mode is no big deal.

The 6-shot 4″-barreled Model 325 is, as stated, a modified 325 based on the current production Smith and Wesson Thunder Ranch Special. I have put fixed sights on the rear and cut down the rubber stocks to slim up the grips for better placement and positioning of my hand.

I have used the Smith & Wesson Model 327 .357 Mag for several years and Tony Miele from the Performance Center fixed me up with one with a bobbed hammer. The chopped hammer along with its factory-short barrel makes for a very handy pocket gun. Realizing some of you remember I prefer .40-something guns, the only thing I can say in my defense is eight .357 Magnums add up to a pretty good arguing point in a fight, especially if it is the second gun brought to bear. The N-frame or large frame Model 327 uses full-moon clips or can be loaded with loose cartridges. No one makes a loader in the realm of the HKS system and this is probably the only shortcoming to the whole Model 327 concept. For practice, any .38 Special can be used and high-speed ammo like CorBon’s DPX or Pow’er Ball in .38 is still stout ammo for practical applications.