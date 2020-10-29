Features Galore

The Performance Center T/C LRR is loaded with features including a unique chassis system with adjustable cheek pieces and butt plate thanks to dials situated in the innovative aluminum chassis. Shooters can adjust both length-of-pull and comb height to their liking. The butt pad even moves up or down and rotates. This rifle is tricked out specifically for long-range shooting with its 20 MOA Picatinny-style rail. The rail itself is almost 6.5″ long providing a lot of flexibility on scope placement and the 5R rifled barrel is deeply fluted. My test gun came with a 21.5″ threaded barrel with muzzle brake installed. I really appreciated the Performance Center adjustable trigger.

The gun is fairly heavy, weighing 11 lbs. before mounting any optics. This dissipates most all of the recoil from the .308 Win. You want to mount accessories? Knock yourself out with the liberal Magpul slots in the handguard.

The pistol grip is a standard AR-style, Hogue rubber grip with finger grooves — very comfortable. The rifle is shipped with one 10-round magazine. The two-position safety is located directly behind the bolt and the bolt knob is large and fluted. Another nice feature with the two-position safety — the bolt can be manipulated with the safety on.

For optics I chose a NightForce NXS 2.5-10×42 scope. This compact unit looks as if it were made for the LRR rifle. The scope tested featured an MOAR 30 MOA reticle making it a great optic for hunting or long-range shooting. The clarity is superb and I can see why so many shooters gravitate to NightForce.