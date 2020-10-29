Shoot For The Moon
When I asked him how’s business he quickly replied, “Great!” What’s the driving nature behind this brisk buying movement? Again, the young man was quick with an answer, “long-range shooting.” He went on to explain most all components being sold — brass, bullets, powder and primers — would be utilized by long-range shooting. Even more surprising, he informed me over 75 percent of the business was generated by some form of long-range shooting.
Well, it’s easy to see competitive games such as PRS, F-Class and others are driving the market in the long-range shooting arena. Just look at the plethora of equipment being introduced for the demand of this segment of shooting. Recently GUNS ran a nice article on T/C’s LRR — a Performance Center offering in 6.5 Creedmoor. If you want to balance your 6.5 Creedmoor with some versatility, this time let’s look at the .308 Winchester. Having multiple calibers in the same platform makes sense especially when a multitude of accessories are consistent and easily interchangeable. Besides, your muscle memory gets accustomed to shooting one particular platform so switching to another caliber for a different application is not a game-changer. Most important of all attributes — both of our test rifles in 6.5 and .308 Win. shot extremely well.