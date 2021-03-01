Foundation

An aluminum pillar bedding system positions the receiver and free-floats the sporter-style barrel. The blued, 22" tube features a button-rifled 5R rifling with 1:10 twist tapering to 0.700" at the muzzle, which is threaded and ready for suppressor or muzzle brake. The company guarantees 3-shot minute-of-angle accuracy with premium ammunition. The Compass II comes with a Weaver-style, 2-piece scope mount already installed.

I mounted a Leupold VX-III, 3.5-10x40 scope with B&C reticle using Warne horizontal rings. The gun weighed 7 lbs. before adding the scope and measures 41" in overall length. It balances well and I couldn’t wait to take the Compass II for a range session.

A flush-fit composite rotary magazine holds five rounds and it was easy to load full. The mag was very easy to feed and remove from the gun thanks to the prominent latch you can work with one finger.