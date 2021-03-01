Choices

Remembering Karen’s criteria of wanting something that didn’t kick her fillings loose, I chose a .243 Winchester. This would not only be an ideal antelope rig but I certainly could put it to good use on coyotes and other varmints at the farm. Two different loads were tested — Federal Premium with the 85-grain Barnes TSX and the Berger 95-grain Hybrid Hunter. I had confidence one or both of these loads would produce pleasing results.

The range session proved and confirmed the new Compass II shoots well. Both Federal Premium offerings shot within minute-of-angle. The Compass II behaved well and the lack of recoil made the shooting session enjoyable. Karen really liked shooting the rifle and did not experience any issues running the bolt. Loading was quite easy thanks to the well-thought-out design of the detachable magazine.

The crisp pull of the trigger enhanced our bench shooting and would be most welcome in hunting situations. After sighting-in on paper and doing a few three-shot groups, Karen and I headed to the farm for some steel banging. It was quite easy for Karen to ring steel plates out to 250 yards off tripod shooting sticks. This would more than likely be the type of rest utilized if we’re lucky enough to hunt antelope. I think Karen enjoyed shooting the Compass II as much or more than I did.

It’s going to be a while before Karen and I know if we were successful drawing an antelope tag. If we’re lucky, Karen is already practicing with the rifle and she really appreciates the accuracy and the lack of recoil. I know what she will be packing in Wyoming.

I’m going to continue taking the rifle to the farm and someday, a coyote will make a mistake and I’ll introduce him to the Compass II. The Compass II comes in eight different offerings including .223, .243, 6.5 Creedmoor, .270 Win., 7mm Remington Mag., .308 Win., .30-06, and .300 Win. Mag. It’s a user-friendly rifle loaded with features hunters and shooters appreciate at a price-point that won’t deplete the kids’ college fund. Whether you’re looking for a rifle to carry around in the truck for ranching duties, sitting in a blind waiting for whitetail or choosing a gun for your wife or daughter, the Compass II is a worthy candidate.

MSRP: $405

TCArms.com

