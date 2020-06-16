The Bad

The negative element is when you are wearing the gun the mag release button is now on the outside perimeter of your body. It’s something southpaw pistol-packers have had to cope with all along: there is the possibility of pressure or impact will unintentionally release the magazine. It will be out just enough your 18-shot 9mm may turn into a single-shot just when you need it most and recoil may cause the mag to fall the rest of the way out so you can’t even do a tap-rack to get it back up and running.

If you’re going to carry like this put the unloaded pistol in your holster or pocket with empty mag in place and deliberately use your body weight to press it against a door jamb or something similar. Test it with seat belts. Test it in arm chairs. I’ve found my reversed-button G19.5 cope with it fine but my holsters may be different from yours. It’s one reason I don’t care to carry a standard button mag release auto pistol in my left trouser pocket. A gun that won’t go bang when you need it to can be literally a life-or-death safety concern.

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine