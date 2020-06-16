Righties Caught On
A number of righties caught on to this. It’s a selling point for Springfield Armory’s XD pistol line, which comes with a magazine release button on each side. Police officers with Beretta and SIG SAUER duty pistols caught on, too, and on those guns it’s a simple job to switch the mag release button from port side to starboard. Ditto Gen4 and Gen5 GLOCKs when they came along.
It’s possible on a 1911 too, but more difficult. My friend John Strayer is a Five-Gun Master in the International Defensive Pistol Association and has long since forgotten how many matches he’s won, but like most champions he never stops looking for an edge. Shooting XD pistols, he found the trigger finger mag release technique faster. Also competing with 1911s, he had his match versions fitted with a southpaw mag release kit from Mitchell Custom (bulletworks.com). Currently using XDs for everyday carry, his well-practiced reloading technique transfers perfectly to self-defense needs.