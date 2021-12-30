Shooting
I used orange 2″ squares on a blank target backer (sound familiar?) for sighting-in the TRU-TEC red dot sight, setting my target at 50 feet while using SIG SAUER 124-grain full-jacketed ball ammo. My first shot was about 10″ low with windage being almost perfect.
Adjusting the TRU-TEC’s elevation with the provided screwdriver, I fired again. Elevation was perfect but I was 1″ to the right. A final windage adjustment had me on target, the last three rounds clustering into a 1″ group. Tracking adjustments were perfect for the TRU-TEC sight.
Shooting for groups, SIG SAUER 124-grain FMJ ammo averaged 2″ for 5 shot groups. Black Hills 100-grain HoneyBadger ammo averaged 2.5″ while their 115-grain JHP EXP shot under 2″ groups. Handloads consisting of MP Molds 140-grain radiused flat-nosed powder-coated slugs, over 4.5 grains of 231 consistently shot 2″ groups.
Shooting was from the bench, forearms perched on a 6″x6″ wood block for stability. This is my sighting-in/accuracy testing routine. Needless to say, the accuracy of the G3 T.O.R.O. is impressive! Using a Lyman trigger scale, the trigger averaged 4 lbs., 10 oz. for five pulls, while being very smooth and crisp.
The 1791 GunLeather Optic Ready (OR) Multi-Fit Belt Holster is perfect for the T.O.R.O. as a CCW rig. Designed for red dot sights and made of top-quality steer-hide, this double-slotted holster keeps the G3 T.O.R.O. strapped tight against your body. The low-cut front accommodates all optic sights while still maintaining retention qualities.