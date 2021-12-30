Plate Gate Perfection

Taurus ships the G3 T.O.R.O. with a cover plate installed, along with four different mounting plates for about every red dot sight available. I used a TRUGLO TRU-TEC MICRO sight as my red dot for testing. This sight comes with a cross-bolt base, which is easily removed.

Base Plate #2 works perfectly for this sight. Just place the plate into the mortise and set the sight on top, aligning the witness studs to the holes in the sight, then install your screws and you’re ready to go — simple!