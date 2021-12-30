Imagine heading to the indoor range with your no-frills buddy. Nothing’s better than a day of shooting, right? Your buddy’s a down-to-earth, jeans and plaid flannel shirt kind of guy and shoots guns like himself. Nothing fancy — just rugged, well-priced, run-of-the-mill shooters.

Like most ranges, the firing line is dim, while the range itself is well lit. You both unpack, settle in, ready to shoot. The command is given, “the range is hot” so you and your buddy both start shooting. During the next ceasefire, as the targets come back, you do what everyone does and peer over at your buddy’s target.

Each of his smaller targets show tight, neat groups. Way smaller than yours. Hmmm … he notices you staring at his target and simply winks. He’s shooting his new gun, the one he tried to tell you about on the way over but you only listened half-heartedly. He even mounted a red dot sight on it, just like yours. He asks if you want to try his gun …