The Supremes Step Up To the Plate

Prime Precedents

In June 2008, the Supreme Court, with the late Justice Antonin Scalia writing the majority opinion, affirmed what groups such as the NRA and 2nd Amendment Foundation (SAF) had contended for years: the 2nd Amendment protects a fundamental individual right to keep and bear arms extending beyond service in a militia. This landmark case is known as District of Columbia v. Dick Anthony Heller.



Two years later, almost to the day, the court again hammered down on the Amendment, this time ruling against the City of Chicago in McDonald v. Chicago, an SAF case. Associated Justice Samuel Alito wrote the majority opinion on the case, incorporating the 2nd Amendment to the states via the 14th Amendment in the process.



Among her concerns with the New York case, Sorkin acknowledged this:



“Gun regulations now vary widely among the states; the strictest of them may eventually be forced to conform to the loosest. A far greater risk to public safety than leaving handguns in empty apartments is the nationwide effort to sanctify the right to carry weapons, concealed or openly, in public places.”



Jonathan Lowy, director of legal action for the anti-rights Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, as quoted by USA Today, concurred:



“There is a potential that this case will lead to a discussion by some justices, and perhaps by a majority, about whether the right to a firearm extends outside the home into public places.”



What’s wrong with such discussion? The 2nd Amendment affirms a fundamental right “to keep and bear arms.” Surely it cannot be limited to keeping arms in the home and carrying them from one room to another. By some estimates, there are about 17.5 million citizens licensed to carry across the U.S. If they were a crime problem, we would be reading about it daily on the front page of every newspaper, above the fold.