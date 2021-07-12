The Springfield Armory Hellcat RDP

The Hellcat’s Claws

The basic Springfield Armory Hellcat features unimpeachable reliability, a trigger blade safety and a magazine release reversible at the user level. Adaptive grip texture consists of scads of little microscopic pyramids. The harder you squeeze, the tighter it grips. Tactical rack sights look like a tritium-powered grinning cyclops and are the best in the business.

The gun comes with a flush-fitting 11-round magazine as well as an extended 13 rounder. Magazines fall free cleanly. The front end of the recoil spring guide rod sports a rough surface so shoving the gun against something hard doesn’t inadvertently retract the slide and deadline the gun. The slide has deep gripping grooves both front and rear.

The Hellcat used for the RDP package is the OSP (Optical Sight Pistol) version. The Hellcat OSP features a milled rear slide deck to accept a micro red dot. Previously you had to track down your own red dot and make sure it fit. The Hellcat RDP comes fitted with a red dot from the factory.

The new HEX Wasp micro red dot is Springfield Armory’s first foray into the world of electro-optics. The sight stays on all the time and adjusts its brightness automatically to compensate for ambient light. Expect a couple years out of a battery. Just plan on swapping it out every other birthday or so and you’ll be fine. The batteries can be had at any drug store or Walmart.

The Hellcat RDP is also available with an optional bilateral thumb safety. Use it if you want, ignore it if you don’t. I work closely with children and personally like the option.

The Self-Indexing Compensator is cuter than a bucketful of puppies and helps redirect some of the chaos into something useful. Ports on the sides and top help counteract both recoil and muzzle flip. The compensator threads directly onto the muzzle without a fuss and includes a spring-loaded detent to keep it lined up and secure. As the barrel is threaded 1/2″-28 it will accept any appropriate handgun suppressor as well.

The SureFire XSC micro compact weapon light is rechargeable without removing the light from the gun. It will run about half an hour before needing a boost. The battery has a built-in fuel indicator to let you know when it needs attention. This thing is about the size of my thumb yet still puts out 350 lumens of night-shredding illumination. Unlike some other guns, the dust cover rail on the Hellcat is of standardized dimensions.