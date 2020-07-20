The Ruger PC Charger

The 9mm PC Carbine’s Baby Brother
The PC Charger is a unique handgun design. Unlike many modern pistol-caliber offerings, the PC Charger is fairly liberal with the aluminum. The basic chassis is indeed glass-filled polymer but this is a nonetheless substantial, manly gun. While the safety, bolt catch and action will seem familiar to anyone who has ever hefted a 10/22, there are some significant mechanical departures.
The PC Charger runs via blowback action with a custom tungsten bolt weight producing an abbreviated bolt travel. This system minimizes felt recoil and mitigates muzzle rise. The bolt is formed from heat-treated chrome-moly steel and will outlive you.