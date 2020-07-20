It’s tough to quantify the Ruger PC Charger as it defies ready characterization. The government just calls it a pistol. If it had a happy switch and a folding stock it would be a kick-butt submachine gun. If it had a thermonuclear power source and a hardened iridium chassis it could pass for something from the Terminator. However you choose to classify it, the PC Charger looks cool, runs well and sports scads of real-world utility.

The brain trust at Ruger had already developed the Ruger PC Carbine, a semiautomatic magazine-fed utility rifle chambered for the omnipresent 9mm Parabellum round. Exceptionally popular, the PC Carbine stands guard over many an American home and hearth. Now, however, the Ruger wizards have shrunk the basic PC Carbine down into something even more maneuverable.